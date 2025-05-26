Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant gets £1m question wrong in ‘biggest loss’ in show’s history
Audiences gasped loudly as Nicholas Bennett used two lifelines and chose the wrong answer
A Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant has been left with one of the biggest losses in the show’s history after getting the £1m question wrong despite using two lifelines.
Nicholas Bennett, a data analyst from West Hampstead in London, raced through the money tree securing a £125,000 safety net before arriving at the final question.
The UK show, presented by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, provides contestants with four lifelines including: Phone a Friend, Ask the Audience, Ask Jeremy, and 50:50.
Clarkson read out the £1m question: “Which of these words, each coined by a famous writer, was derived from the tale of of a fairytale about three princes?”
Bennett, a University Challenge alum, was tasked with choosing between: A) Pandemonium, B) Serendipity, C) Utopia and D) Yahoo.
He was unsure about the answer and used a lifeline to ask Clarkson who did not know it. He then rang his friend and roommate to use his final lifeline, however she was also unsure.
Sticking with the answer that stood out to him at first Bennett locked in “Yahoo”. But Clarkson revealed that it was wrong as the audience gasped loudly at the loss.
Bennett would have had the option to walk away with £500,000 had he decided to throw the towel in. But his decision to continue playing cost him £375,000. If he had got the answer correct, he would have won an additional £875,000 to his safety net of £125,000.
He responded with optimism but visible disappointment as he said: “Still get £125,000.”
Clarkson said: “What a reaction”, adding he would be on the floor “sobbing” had it been his own loss. “I am so sorry Nicholas, the answer is serendipity.”
The contestant had ruled out the right answer very early on, saying that it sounded like it was derived from another word such as “serene” and did not feel like it originated in a fairytale. The process of elimination led him to pick “Yahoo”, which was revealed as incorrect.
“Oh my giddy aunt. Is that the biggest loss in Millionaire history?” asked Clarkson.
“Serendipity was coined by Horace Walpole of The Three Princes of Serendip,” revealed the host.
Clarkson consoled Bennett by adding: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a contestant I’ve enjoyed more than you.”
Only seven people have won the £1m jackpot on the popular show, which has been running since 1998. Originally presented by Chris Tarrant, ITV axed the programme in 2014 after he announced his departure. It was then revived in 2018 and has been presented by Clarkson ever since.
