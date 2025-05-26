Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant has been left with one of the biggest losses in the show’s history after getting the £1m question wrong despite using two lifelines.

Nicholas Bennett, a data analyst from West Hampstead in London, raced through the money tree securing a £125,000 safety net before arriving at the final question.

The UK show, presented by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson, provides contestants with four lifelines including: Phone a Friend, Ask the Audience, Ask Jeremy, and 50:50.

Clarkson read out the £1m question: “Which of these words, each coined by a famous writer, was derived from the tale of of a fairytale about three princes?”

Bennett, a University Challenge alum, was tasked with choosing between: A) Pandemonium, B) Serendipity, C) Utopia and D) Yahoo.

He was unsure about the answer and used a lifeline to ask Clarkson who did not know it. He then rang his friend and roommate to use his final lifeline, however she was also unsure.

Sticking with the answer that stood out to him at first Bennett locked in “Yahoo”. But Clarkson revealed that it was wrong as the audience gasped loudly at the loss.

open image in gallery Bennett could have walked away with £500,000 ( ITV )

Bennett would have had the option to walk away with £500,000 had he decided to throw the towel in. But his decision to continue playing cost him £375,000. If he had got the answer correct, he would have won an additional £875,000 to his safety net of £125,000.

He responded with optimism but visible disappointment as he said: “Still get £125,000.”

Clarkson said: “What a reaction”, adding he would be on the floor “sobbing” had it been his own loss. “I am so sorry Nicholas, the answer is serendipity.”

open image in gallery Clarkson said the wrong answer could mark the ‘biggest loss’ in the show’s history ( ITV )

The contestant had ruled out the right answer very early on, saying that it sounded like it was derived from another word such as “serene” and did not feel like it originated in a fairytale. The process of elimination led him to pick “Yahoo”, which was revealed as incorrect.

“Oh my giddy aunt. Is that the biggest loss in Millionaire history?” asked Clarkson.

“Serendipity was coined by Horace Walpole of The Three Princes of Serendip,” revealed the host.

Clarkson consoled Bennett by adding: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a contestant I’ve enjoyed more than you.”

Only seven people have won the £1m jackpot on the popular show, which has been running since 1998. Originally presented by Chris Tarrant, ITV axed the programme in 2014 after he announced his departure. It was then revived in 2018 and has been presented by Clarkson ever since.