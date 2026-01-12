Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs is green with envy over the upcoming season of The White Lotus.

The actor, who starred on season three of HBO Max’s hit anthology show, did not hold back on the Golden Globes red carpet when asked about the recent news that season four will be filmed at a 19th century castle-turned-luxury hotel in Saint-Tropez.

“Pure jealousy,” Isaacs, 62, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2026 Golden Globes. “I can get a train from where I live to be in France. It’s not a 15-hour flight like it was in Thailand,” he said, referring to the season three location.

“But the truth is, I am jealous because I’ve got friends who are going to be in it, and they’re going to have the ride of their lives. There’s nobody writing or directing like [series creator] Mike White.”

Isaacs played Timothy Ratliff, the troubled patriarch of a dysfunctional family consisting of his wife, played by Parker Posey, and three children played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Sarah Catherine Hook. His performance landed him a nomination for Best Performance in a Supporting Role on Television at the Golden Globes, which was won by Adolescence actor Owen Cooper.

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs has shared his response to where 'White Lotus' season four will take place ( Getty )

open image in gallery Isaacs played troubled patriarch Timothy Ratliff on season three of ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

The Harry Potter alum reflected on his time on the show as “magnificent,” saying: “Mike White is a fabulous storyteller. You stand in his wake and things like [the Globes] happen to you. You get nominated for awards for being the luckiest in showbiz.”

He encouraged any actor who is approached to join the series to “jump at it” because of the “fantastically complex stories” that White writes, adding: “Who wouldn’t want to be in it?”

After the first three seasons of the White Lotus were primarily filmed at Four Seasons hotels in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively, the next installment of White’s popular series will take place in Paris.

The new episodes will be filmed at the Château de La Messardière. Set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine, the resort is part of Airelles Collection, which is a group of glamorous, five-star hotels. Rooms at the fancy resort cost anywhere from $3,000 to $8,000 per night.

Season four will begin shooting at the hotel at the end of April and is set to continue through October, according to Variety. So far, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka have been the only confirmed cast members, although Isaacs teased that he has a friend joining the cast.