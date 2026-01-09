The White Lotus season four hotel revealed as $8k-per-night Saint-Tropez castle
For the first time, the primary ‘White Lotus’ location will not be a Four Seasons hotel
The fourth season of The White Lotus will be filmed at Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez, according to reports.
The luxurious hotel on the Côte d’Azur is a remodeled 19th century castle where suites now typically cost between $3,000 and $8,000 per night.
The first three seasons of the White Lotus were primarily filmed at Four Seasons hotels, but HBO did not renew its marketing partnership with the chain ahead of the new season.
As Variety reports, Château de La Messardière is instead part of Airelles Collection, a group of five-star hotels owned by Stephane Courbit.
Courbit is the founder and chairman of the French multinational television company Banijay Group, which produces several hit shows including Survivor. The White Lotus creator Mike White competed on the reality series in 2018 and is returning for the upcoming 50th season.
The Independent has approached HBO for comment.
Château de La Messardière is set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine in the hills overlooking the famed resort town of Saint-Tropez. It was originally built by a 19th century brandy merchant, Gabriel Dupuy d'Angeac, as a wedding gift for his daughter. The property was purchased by the Airelles Collection in 2019 and was completely renovated before reopening in 2021.
The resort features 28 rooms and 71 suites, a private villa, a spa, beach access by Rolls-Royce transfer, five restaurants, various sporting activities and a children’s camp.
The third season of The White Lotus was set in Thailand, primarily on the island of Koh Samui, with some episodes taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s expected that the forthcoming season will follow suit, as it was previously reported that the fourth season will take place between Paris and the French Riviera, so there are likely to be further filming locations that are yet to be revealed.
No release date has yet been announced for the upcoming season, which is not expected to arrive until later this year or 2027.
The White Lotus first premiered in 2021, with season one centered in Hawaii and season two in Italy.
The third season, which aired in 2025, featured a star-studded cast of Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and LISA.
It earned 23 Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Coon, Posey, Isaacs, Wood, Goggins, Rothwell, Rockwell, and guest star Scott Glenn.
Although each season follows a new group of wealthy vacationers staying at the White Lotus hotel, where a shocking murder has occurred, there have been a select few returning characters, including Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Greg (Jon Gries) and Belinda (Rothwell).
