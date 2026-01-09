The White Lotus season four hotel revealed as $8k-per-night Saint-Tropez castle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The fourth season of The White Lotus will be filmed at Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez, according to reports.

The luxurious hotel on the Côte d’Azur is a remodeled 19th century castle where suites now typically cost between $3,000 and $8,000 per night.

The first three seasons of the White Lotus were primarily filmed at Four Seasons hotels, but HBO did not renew its marketing partnership with the chain ahead of the new season.

As Variety reports, Château de La Messardière is instead part of Airelles Collection, a group of five-star hotels owned by Stephane Courbit.

Courbit is the founder and chairman of the French multinational television company Banijay Group, which produces several hit shows including Survivor. The White Lotus creator Mike White competed on the reality series in 2018 and is returning for the upcoming 50th season.

open image in gallery The swimming pool at the Château de la Messardière, pictured in 2012. The hotel in a castle in Saint-Tropez, France is set to provide the filming location for the fourth season of 'The White Lotus' ( Franck Pennant/AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery The main entrance of new 'White Lotus' location Château de la Messardière, pictured in 2012. ( Frank Pennant/AFP via Getty Images )

The Independent has approached HBO for comment.

Château de La Messardière is set within 32 acres of parasol pines, cypress trees and jasmine in the hills overlooking the famed resort town of Saint-Tropez. It was originally built by a 19th century brandy merchant, Gabriel Dupuy d'Angeac, as a wedding gift for his daughter. The property was purchased by the Airelles Collection in 2019 and was completely renovated before reopening in 2021.

The resort features 28 rooms and 71 suites, a private villa, a spa, beach access by Rolls-Royce transfer, five restaurants, various sporting activities and a children’s camp.

The third season of The White Lotus was set in Thailand, primarily on the island of Koh Samui, with some episodes taking place in Bangkok, Thailand. It’s expected that the forthcoming season will follow suit, as it was previously reported that the fourth season will take place between Paris and the French Riviera, so there are likely to be further filming locations that are yet to be revealed.

No release date has yet been announced for the upcoming season, which is not expected to arrive until later this year or 2027.

The White Lotus first premiered in 2021, with season one centered in Hawaii and season two in Italy.

The third season, which aired in 2025, featured a star-studded cast of Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Sam Rockwell and LISA.

It earned 23 Emmy nominations, including acting nods for Coon, Posey, Isaacs, Wood, Goggins, Rothwell, Rockwell, and guest star Scott Glenn.

Although each season follows a new group of wealthy vacationers staying at the White Lotus hotel, where a shocking murder has occurred, there have been a select few returning characters, including Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), Greg (Jon Gries) and Belinda (Rothwell).