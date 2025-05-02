Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walton Goggins has shut down a question about his rumoured feud with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood.

In season three of the acclaimed HBO comedy drama, which drew to an end last month, the Fallout and Shield actor played Rick, the love interest of Wood’s character Chelsea.

But the show’s deadly conclusion arrived alongside claims that the pair were no longer speaking – months after sharing gushing posts about each other.

Internet sleuths highlighted the pair no longer follow each other on social media and had refrained from tagging each other in current posts discussing their time together on the series.

In a new interview, Goggins, who stars in new film The Uninvited, was repeatedly asked point black whether he had fallen out with Sex Education actor Wood – but he did not want to talk about the subject.

“I’m not gonna have that conversation,” Goggins told The Times, with a publicist urging the writer to move onto the “next question”.

The interview grew increasingly tense as the writer attempted to bring up the subject of Wood once again, with Goggins reiterating: “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media – it’s in a vacuum.”

After the journalist made one final attempt to speak about Wood, Goggins said: “What the f***! Come on, buddy. Wow.”

open image in gallery Walton Goggins in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

Rumours of a feud between the pair recently intensified after Goggins praised a controversial Saturday Night Live sketch sending up The White Lotus.

Shortly after, Wood criticised the “mean and unfunny” skit for mocking her appearance, which saw comedian Sarah Sherman depict her character using protruding fake teeth.

Goggins, who had called the sketch “smashing”, proceeded to delete his original praise of the sketch.

The actor is set to host the show on Saturday (3 May) – and, according to reports, Wood might appear alongside him in an attempt to put an end to speculation about their friendship.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood played Chelsea in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

It’s also believed the pair are working together on a new project, although rumours surrounding what that is are unclear.

According to CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister: “There is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together.

“So if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them. It’s not like they can’t be in the same room, is my point.”