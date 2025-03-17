White Lotus fans call for top Hollywood star to get an Emmy nomination after surprise cameo
‘A perfect example of stealing a scene,’ said one fan
White Lotus fans are calling for the show to receive an Emmy nomination for a surprise cameo from a top Hollywood star in the latest episode of the dark comedy.
Season three of the acclaimed HBO series once again focuses on a number of people going through an existential crisis in a luxury hotel, this time in Thailand.
Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three
Throughout the season Rick, played by Walton Goggins, has refused to positively engage with the healing treatments on offer at the hotel. He’s instead been distracted by an ulterior motive - finding the hotel owner who murdered his father.
In episode five, Rick’s story takes him to Bangkok where he believes the hotel owner lives. To assist him on his mission, Rick reunites with an old acquaintance who can provide him with a gun.
The friend was surprisingly played by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell whose character, Frank, first admits to finding Buddhism but then goes into lengthy detail about his sex life, much to the shock of Rick.
Although Rockwell’s appearance in the episode was only brief, people are already calling for the 56-year-old to earn another Emmy nomination having previously been recognised for Fosse/Verdon.
Specifically highlighting his monologue, one viewer said: “Sam Rockwell's surprise cameo on tonight's episode of The White Lotus has officially gone to the history books. It being a perfect example of stealing a scene by chewing dialogue and landing every bit. This was Emmys worthy all over it!”
Another wrote: “Oooohh Sam Rockwell is winning an Emmy for this episode of The White Lotus. That monologue was a masterclass.”
A third added: “Just give Sam Rockwell the Emmy now because there’s one else on planet Earth who could deliver that monologue with a straight face.”
Elsewhere, Goggins recently revealed that he was actually bitten by a snake when filming a scene for the show.
Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Goggins shared that he had a great fear of snakes. “I don't just have a phobia – it is like a missing link when it comes to snakes,” Goggins said. “I am terrified of snakes - really, really terrified - and there's something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes.”
The Fallout star recalled all the safety instructions he was given before shooting the snake scene and how a state of panic got the better of him.
Goggins went on to describe how a state of panic made him grab a snake that did not seem to enjoy what was happening to it. “I started to pull the green one and as I was pulling the snake out he didn’t want to come, right? So, the snake turns around and he bit me.”
