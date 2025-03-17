Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White Lotus fans are calling for the show to receive an Emmy nomination for a surprise cameo from a top Hollywood star in the latest episode of the dark comedy.

Season three of the acclaimed HBO series once again focuses on a number of people going through an existential crisis in a luxury hotel, this time in Thailand.

Warning: The rest of this article contains major spoilers for The White Lotus season three

Throughout the season Rick, played by Walton Goggins, has refused to positively engage with the healing treatments on offer at the hotel. He’s instead been distracted by an ulterior motive - finding the hotel owner who murdered his father.

In episode five, Rick’s story takes him to Bangkok where he believes the hotel owner lives. To assist him on his mission, Rick reunites with an old acquaintance who can provide him with a gun.

The friend was surprisingly played by Oscar winner Sam Rockwell whose character, Frank, first admits to finding Buddhism but then goes into lengthy detail about his sex life, much to the shock of Rick.

open image in gallery Sam Rockwell in The White Lotus ( HBO )

Although Rockwell’s appearance in the episode was only brief, people are already calling for the 56-year-old to earn another Emmy nomination having previously been recognised for Fosse/Verdon.

Specifically highlighting his monologue, one viewer said: “Sam Rockwell's surprise cameo on tonight's episode of The White Lotus has officially gone to the history books. It being a perfect example of stealing a scene by chewing dialogue and landing every bit. This was Emmys worthy all over it!”

Another wrote: “Oooohh Sam Rockwell is winning an Emmy for this episode of The White Lotus. That monologue was a masterclass.”

A third added: “Just give Sam Rockwell the Emmy now because there’s one else on planet Earth who could deliver that monologue with a straight face.”

open image in gallery Walton Goggins holds a snake in episode three of The White Lotus season three ( Fabio Lovino/HBO )

Elsewhere, Goggins recently revealed that he was actually bitten by a snake when filming a scene for the show.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Goggins shared that he had a great fear of snakes. “I don't just have a phobia – it is like a missing link when it comes to snakes,” Goggins said. “I am terrified of snakes - really, really terrified - and there's something, like, genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes.”

The Fallout star recalled all the safety instructions he was given before shooting the snake scene and how a state of panic got the better of him.

Goggins went on to describe how a state of panic made him grab a snake that did not seem to enjoy what was happening to it. “I started to pull the green one and as I was pulling the snake out he didn’t want to come, right? So, the snake turns around and he bit me.”