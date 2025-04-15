White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood addresses public tears after SNL parody drama

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aimee Lou Wood is setting the record straight after paparazzi caught her crying on the streets of London.

Headlines in various outlets linked Wood’s public tears to the controversy surrounding Saturday Night Live’s recent sketch mocking her appearance in The White Lotus.

However, the English actor took to Instagram to explain that she was crying for a different reason.

“I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out. I was crying about something completely unrelated,” Wood, 31, wrote on her Instagram Story next to a fan message that accused her of being “reduced to tears because of people tearing into their appearance.”

In paparazzi pictures published by the New York Post, Wood can be seen sobbing into her friend Ralph Davis’s chest while wearing a baseball cap and red leather jacket.

Her midday breakdown came days after SNL cast members parodied the plot of Mike White’s White Lotus season three for a sketch called “The White Potus,” which saw characters Donald Trump (played by James Austin Johnson), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (Jon Gries) take the place of Jason Issac’s character Timothy Ratliff, his daughter Piper Ratliff, and the former husband of Jennifer Coolidge’s character Greg, respectively.

open image in gallery Aimee Lou Wood sets the record straight on why she was seen crying in public after 'SNL' parody skit ( Instagram/Aimee Lou Wood )

The SNL skit also attempted to recreate the dynamic between Rick ( Walton Goggins) and his younger girlfriend Chelsea (Wood), played in the SNL skit by cast member Sarah Sherman.

Sherman’s parody of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and protruding prosthetic teeth in an attempt to mimic Wood’s appearance.

Wood was not impressed by Sherman’s parody of her. On Sunday, April 13, she called the skit “unfunny and mean.”

open image in gallery Sarah Sherman’s look mocked Wood’s appearance on ‘SNL’ ( NBC )

She wrote: “Yes, take the piss for sure — that’s what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way? Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago.”

On Monday, the same day Lou Wood was spotted crying, she took to her Instagram Story to let her followers know that she’d received “apologies from SNL.”

“The last thing I’ll say on the matter. I am not thin-skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out of when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride,” she continued. “I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature - I understand that’s what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on.

“Actually one last thing. Not Sarah Sherman’s fault. Not hating on her, hating on the concept,” she finished before sharing a comment from a fan that compared the skit to “1970s misogyny” and saying, “this sums up my view.”