A Wheel of Fortune contestant has gone viral after giving a wildly incorrect answer that saw him get teased by the hosts.

Considering how much pressure it can be appearing on a game show, there have been many times over the years where people have been left red-faced with their delivery of wrong answers, including the time British actor Amanda Henderson thought Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg was called Sharon.

A new hilariously wrong answer has rolled in – this time onWheel of Fortune.

While the classic show is set to be rebooted in the UK in 2025, with Graham Norton hosting, it remains appointment viewing for many in the US, where it is presented by Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White.

In the latest episode, which aired on Monday (11 November), policeman Will Jordan from Wethersfield, Connecticut was introduced as a player alongside a fellow contestant called Kitina.

Will had a very strong start to his round that saw him tasked with guessing a popular six-word phrase and, after discovering more and more letters, the board read: “_ _ _E _OURSEL_F A ROUN_ OF _A___AUSE.”

He decided to have a go at solving but, instead of saying the correct answer, “Give yourself a round of applause,” he went ahead and bizarrely exclaimed: “Treat yourself a round of sausage.”

When Kitina swooped in to say the correct answer, Seacrest couldn’t help but tease Will over the error, which appeared to stun the audience into silence.

“Will, I kind of liked yours better,” he said. “That sounds better than just clapping right now.”

Will ended in third place, winning $8,000, and after the show, he broke down his blunder with the show’s special correspondent, Maggie Sajak.

open image in gallery ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant got this phrase extremely wrong ( ABC )

He told Sajak, who is the daughter of Ex-Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, that he “blanked”, adding:

“Yeah, I’ll tell you, when the lights are on and you know the stars, Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White, it’s... I just went blank.”

He said he knew he would get teased by his friends and colleagues back home, stating: “I’m sure I’m gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back, so we’ll try to have some fun with it.”

However, Will admitted it would all have been worth it if Maggie’s father was entertained by the incorrect answer.

open image in gallery ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant Will took game show error in his stride ( ABC )

“If your dad, in retirement, is watching the show, maybe cracks a beer and has a laugh, it’ll be worth it,” he said.