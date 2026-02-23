Wednesday series regular exits show ahead of season three

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cast of Wednesday is undergoing a major shake-up.

Series regular Noah B. Taylor, who played werewolf Bruno Yuson on the hit Netflix show, will not return for season three of the Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega.

Taylor’s character broke hearts at the end of season two with the reveal that he had been cheating on his fellow werewolf girlfriend Enid Sinclar, played by Emma Myers, with his ex-girlfriend. In his last scene on the show, Bruno is seen leaving their school, Nevermore.

This marks the second time that a romantic interest on the show exited after a year. Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe on the show, was dropped ahead of season two and “barely mentioned” in new episodes after sexual assault misconduct allegations against him emerged.

Netflix announced Monday that production on season three of Wednesday, the streaming platform’s most-viewed series of all time, had begun in Dublin, with Tim Burton returning as the show’s director and executive producer.

Noah B. Taylor, who played character Enid's love interest Bruno, will not be returning to 'Wednesday' for season three ( Netflix )

Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a press release, “It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on season three. We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary — your twisted theories have inspired nightmares.

“This season, we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned,” they added.

While Taylor will not return to the show, Netflix announced that Winona Ryder will be joining the cast as a recurring guest star, reuniting her with frequent collaborator Burton and her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Ortega.

Ryder will also be joined by newcomers Chris Sarandon, Oscar Morgan, Kennedy Moyer and, coincidentally, another actor named Noah Taylor.

Another new face this season will be previously announced cast member Eva Green, who is playing the long-lost sister of Catherine Zeta Jones’s Morticia Addams.

Joanna Lumley, who plays Wednesday’s grandmother Granmama Hester Frump, was also promoted to series regular for the new season.

Series cast members returning to the show include Ortega, Myers, Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper and Joy Sunday. Fred Armisen will also continue in his recurring role as Uncle Fester.

“I’m so excited to be back for season three, and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” Burton said in a statement. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine — Winona, Eva, Chris, and Noah — makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”