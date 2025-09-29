Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Walton Goggins has thanked Pete Davidson for the “heads up” about how fans might turn on him, much like they did with the former Saturday Night Live star.

Davidson, 31, appeared last week on Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, and reflected on how his rapid rise to fame on SNL overshadowed the hard work he was putting in. He then suggested the same thing was happening to Pedro Pascal, who is currently starring in several movies, and that Goggins would be next.

“It’s like, we build everybody up and now it’s so fast to turn. It’s within months,” Davidson said. His comments swiftly made headlines.

“I saw this article and had to respond. (Pete was talking about his own experience),” Goggins, 53, wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s article headlined, “Pete Davidson Predicts Fans Will ‘Turn’ on Walton Goggins Similar to Pedro Pascal Oversaturation Backlash.”

“Pete we don’t know each other but I appreciate the heads up. We agree on one thing… Pedro Pascal isn’t a good man, He’s a great man. A dear friend of mine,” he continued. “As a 53 yr old I’m acutely aware that every experience has a shelf life.”

Walton Goggins (left) thanked Pete Davidson (right) for 'heads up' about fans likely turning on him ( Getty )

Turning his attention to fans, he said: “I appreciate so many of you going on this journey with me. I imagine a lot of you (and I don’t blame you) are tired of hearing my homilies. Trust me I’m tired of saying them. I have a few things coming out that I have an obligation to talk about… not for me mind you, but to honor all of those that worked so hard to bring these stories to fruition.

“So if you see something with my name on it I encourage you not to click on it… unless you want to… and if you do…I appreciate the support. See to me, being included in this headline isn’t a curse it’s a blessing. How lucky am I that this is even a possibility?!! I’ve had the good fortune of engaging in so many interesting conversations with so many of you….of collaborating with so many top-shelf people across so many disciplines over the last couple of years.”

He concluded: “Way more than a poor kid from GA would ever have the audacity to imagine. I wouldn’t take one back. So…If saying yes in life more than saying no is a crime, then I’m guilty as charged. And If this headline is a possibility or an inevitability… if this is my fate…Well… F*** it. I’m going to enjoy the F*** OUT OF IT.”

Davidson’s comments about Pascal come amid fan complaints that the Last of Us star is “everywhere.” This year alone, he’s appeared in three movies: The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Materialists, and Eddington. He’s also become the face of Apple’s AirPod 4 commercial.

“Look at Pedro Pascal right now. F***ing two years ago he’s a hardworking, great actor … He’s worked so hard and has been a struggling actor, [then] f***ing blows up so f***ing hard, everyone’s like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy,’” the comedian noted. “And then a year later, he’s, like, in everything now ’cause he’s hot and big and everyone’s like, ‘Go the f*** away, dude.’”

Davidson argued that “you got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame. He’s been banging at it for 30 years, and now he’s learning how to go get a cup of coffee or deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out. You got to give that guy a f***ing second to, like, adjust.”

“They’re gonna do it with Walton Goggins, [he] will be next,” he predicted.

Since Goggins’s breakout performance on season three of The White Lotus, he has continued to ride the success, working with numerous brands, such as Walmart and website builder GoDaddy, on various campaigns.