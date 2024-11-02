Strictly viewers distracted by Vito’s trousers during eye popping Madonna dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Miranda actor Sarah Hadland and her professional dancer Vito Coppola wowed the judges this week with their Cha Cha to the tune of “Like a Prayer” by Madonna on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The pairing got awarded a perfect 10 by judge Anton Du Beke, with the other three judges giving them all nines but it was Coppola’s trousers which got many people talking.

The Italian dancer opted to wear a pair of PVC trousers for the performance of the Madonna classic which, let’s just say left little to the imagination, at least for primetime viewers on BBC One.

Thankfully for Vito, his revealing trousers managed to hold themselves together but it goes without saying, that the audience at home was delighted with what they were seeing.

“Strictly costume and makeup department really know their audience dressing Vito every week,” said one person.

“Vito Coppola, the man that you are!” added another.

The trousers left viewers very confused, with a third writing: “I have no idea if that was technically good or no because Vito in those trousers.”

A fourth viewer pointed out how distracting the finish must have been, writing: “It’s a testament to Sarah’s energy and acting ability that she isn’t remotely upstaged, even when Vito effortlessly launches into a scissor kick bordering on the splits at the end, let alone that bodysuit and trousers combo.”

Another person noted: “Vito’s bodysuit hanging on for dear life.”

“I cannot believe I am part of Strictly!” Hadland said before entering Strictly. “I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year.”

Hadland is best known for being one of the original cast members of the CBBC sketch show Horrible Histories and for her role as joke shop manager Stevie Sutton on the BBC sitcom Miranda, which she starred in alongside the series’ lead Miranda Hart, as well as Tom Ellis and Patricia Hodge.