I’m a Celebrity viewers are only just discovering Tulisa’s dad is famous

I’m a Celebrity fans have been left shocked after discovering Tulisa Contostavlos’ father is a famous musician.

The N-Dubz singer, 36, is a contestant on the ITV reality show alongside TV personality Coleen Rooney, McFly singer Danny Jones, influencer GK Barry and reverend Richard Coles.

Contostavlos, who rose to fame after joining her cousin Dappy’s hip hop group with their mutual friend Fazer in the 2000s, already had another family connection to the music industry.

The 36-year-old, who awkwardly forgot the names of two of her fellow campmates in last night’s Bush Tucker trial, is the daughter of Plato Contostavlos, who was in the 70s band Mungo Jerry.

Plato played keyboard in the group, who are best known for their hit single “In The Summertime”, as well as “Lady Rose” and “Alright, Alright, Alright”.

Meanwhile, Contostavlos’ uncle, Dappy’s father, played the bass guitar for Mungo Jerry throughout the Seventies.

I’m a Celebrity viewers expressed their shock at the N-Dubz singer’s famous family. “I did not know that Tulisa Contostavlos’ dad was the keyboard player in Mungo Jerry,” one person wrote.

open image in gallery Tulisa on ‘Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV )

“How have I only just realised that Mungo Jerry is Tulisa (N-Dubz) Dad?!?”” questioned another.

Last month, Contostavlos spoke to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast about growing up with a famous father.

“My dad had a little studio in Dollis Hill and he used to bring me there sometimes when he was working,” she said. “He put me on the mic at the age of five. I was singing [The] Little Mermaid.

“I just knew there was nothing else I felt passionate about.” Contostavlos’s appearance on the ITV reality show arrives after what has been a tough decade for the star.

open image in gallery Contostavlos’ father Papo played keyboard for the Seventies band Mungo Jerry ( Getty Images )

In 2020, Contostavlos, who has been cleared for all I’m a Celeb challenges, was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a temporary weakness that usually affects one side of the face.

This diagnosis came 13 years after the singer experienced “horrific” health issues separate from the condition.

She explained in an interview that she would often feel a sensation that she compared to ants crawling across her face. Last month, Contostavlos revealed one of the several doctors she had seen found “three chronically infected cysts” in her cheek.

In the latest episode of the reality series, Dean McCullough was slammed by his campmates for swerving chores and Rooney admitted fears over Wayne’s career as Plymouth fans called for a new manager.

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX