Tulisa misses I’m a Celebrity show amid mysterious activity since leaving the jungle

Tulisa Contostavlos has sparked a mystery and intrigue after she failed to meet her former I’m a Celebrity campmate, Melvin Odoom after he was voted off of the show on Tuesday.

Tulisa, 36, was the third star to be voted off, having been eliminated by the public on Monday, after finding herself in the bottom two with dancer, Oti Mabuse.

However, the former X-Factor judges’s activity has raised eyebrows. Firstly, she deleted all of her social media posts about the show and was then absent when greeting Odoom as he returned to the hotel.

As part of the show, friends and family of the eliminated contestants, and all the previously evicted campmates, wait at the Marriott Hotel to greet the celebrity once they have been eliminated, which is documented by ITV’s camera crew.

At the time of writing, it is unclear why Tulisa and her friends, Michelle and Daniel, failed to make an appearance.

The singer also skipped an appearance on the aftershow, I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked. During Tuesday’s episode, host Joel Dommet told viewers would not be on the show for “personal reasons,” adding: “Tulisa won’t be joining us on the sofa tonight, but former Queen of the Jungle, Jill Scott is here instead to give us all her Jungle insights.”

The MailOnline reports that a source is insisting that there isn’t any “bad blood” between the star and ITV and that “there is nothing sinister going on and the situation will become clear soon”.

The Independent has contacted Tulisa’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Contostavlos had hinted that some of her fellow campmates were “fake” when in front of the television cameras.

The former X Factor judge appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday where she was asked if she had made friendships for life in the jungle.

She said: “I feel like I have with some of them. I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.”

In her post-exit interview with Ant and Dec, the singer described her time on the show as a “whirlwind, adding that she “100 per cent” feels like a changed person as she feels “more appreciative of life”.

She also revealed the Bushtucker Trials were “as bad” as she was expecting them to be, but was complimentary of her fellow campmates.

Tulisa told Ant and Dec that she liked the fact the other celebrities featured on this year’s show “were mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were all going through”.