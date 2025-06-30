Kyle MacLachlan turned down And Just Like That reprisal over writers’ ‘first idea’ for Trey and Charlotte

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kyle MacLachlan has shared why he turned down the offer to reprise his Sex and the City character, Trey, on HBO Max’s reboot, And Just Like That.

MacLachlan, 66, who starred as Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) first husband in seasons three and four of the seminal six-season drama, teased that while he would have loved “to come back and have fun,” he wasn’t completely onboard with the first idea the writers pitched.

“What they suggested to me, I said, ‘I think there should be more,’” he told US Weekly. “So I just said, ‘I wonder, if the relationship that Charlotte and Trey had demands a little more than their first idea.’”

While he didn’t give any specifics about the storyline suggested to him, he revealed what he thought his character would be up to now.

“It’d be very interesting,” MacLachlan said. “I had suggested that Trey has maybe moved to Napa and has a very successful winery and label there — you can see where I’m going with this. But no, I actually haven’t said anything yet. Regardless. The show’s doing great. They’re all lovely. And I adore them.”

open image in gallery Kyle MacLachlan starred as Charlotte's first husband, Trey, in seasons three and four of 'Sex and the City' ( Getty Images )

Trey, a cardiologist, is introduced in the third season when his taxi nearly runs down Charlotte. The pair form an instant connection and hastily get married. However, by the fourth season, their marriage has deteriorated after Trey struggles with erectile dysfunction, leading to intimacy issues and Charlotte kissing their gardener. Once they realize their future plans don’t align, they agree to a divorce.

Shortly after their separation, Charlotte meets Harry (Evan Handler), whom she ends up marrying and sharing two children with.

open image in gallery Kyle MacLachlan and Kristin Davis pictured in 2003 at the ‘Sex and the City’ season three premiere ( Getty )

On a previous episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast, Davis, 60, admitted she was “kind of mad” at MacLachlan for rejecting the writers’ suggestion.

“[Charlotte] really wants to see him, and I, Kristin, also feel that way,” she explained. “So I’m hoping that we can kind of revisit a ‘maybe they run into each other just at an event or a restaurant or something like that.’”

Davis added: “I did give him a hard time the other day, and then he explained his point of view and I did understand it.

“When you have played such a wonderful part in the past that people have such a great memory of, and it was so special as a work experience, you want it to kind of stay in this glorious place, and I think he just didn’t want there to be kind of a sad note to the end. So I get that.”

And Just Like That, which debuted in 2021, picks up 20 years after the events in Sex and the City and its two follow-up films. It centers on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte as they navigate their Fifties in New York City.

Season three of the reboot is currently airing with new episodes out Thursdays on HBO Max.