This Morning star Trevor Sorbie ‘may not be here at Christmas’ after cancer diagnosis

This Morning favourite Trevor Sorbie has revealed he may not make it to Christmas, after declining further treatment for cancer.

The celebrity hairdresser, 76, has groomed stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Kylie Minogue, The Beatles’ stars George Harrison and Paul McCartney, Robbie Williams, Bryan Ferry, and Lorraine Kelly.

Last month, Sorbie revealed that he had been diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer, which has spread to his liver.

Despite being told that chemotherapy could give him an extra month of life, the hairdresser declined saying “I can’t face any more of that poison” in an interview with The Times.

He said he was told that he may have only weeks left to live.

“When I asked a nurse if I’d still be here at Christmas, she said, ‘We don’t know, Trevor’. And that annoyed me. I’ve got cancer in my body, but not in here,” he said. “My brain is my engine and I’ll go when I’m ready.”

However, despite not taking any further chemo treatment, he is still taking steroid injections to reduce pain and inflammation, which has given him “mad insomnia”.

“I’m a nervous person and quite sensitive and I worry,” he said, saying he is used to the lack of sleep. “I can’t do anything by halves. It’s 100 per cent or nothing.”

He also shared his experience of styling Naomi Campbell for Elle magazine.

“They wanted it pulled back in a ponytail,” he said. “When I moved on to the next model, she pulled the elastic band out and threw it on the floor.”

Sorbie meeting Princess Anne at a charity fundraiser in 2003 ( PA )

Describing the moment he got his diagnosis last month, Sorbie explained, “I lost a lot of blood one night and was unusually disturbed so went to hospital.

“They told me I had bowel cancer and I had a little panic attack. I looked at Carole [his wife] and she looked at me, we were both speechless and didn’t know what to say. So I went and had a big gin and tonic.”

Explaining the motivation behind his work, he said “I’ve cut wigs for women so far gone they can’t lift their heads. You have to radiate empathy … ‘I’m going to help you. I’m going to make you look good.’ I’ve tried my best all my life to make women feel good about themselves.”