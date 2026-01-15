The Traitors 2026 live: Rachel and Stephen’s murder attempt on James, Adam and Jessie to be revealed
In the latest episode, Harriet went rogue and sacrificed herself in attempt to frame Rachel
We’re now into the second half of this year’s series of The Traitors – and the twists and turns are only getting bigger.
Tonight’s episode (15 January) will see Traitors Rachel and Stephen attempt to murder a Faithful who might very possibly have a shield, meaning they’ll be unsuccessful.
Their latest decision arrived after a dramatic say in which Harriet spectacularly confronted Rachel, not once, but twice.
Harriet first launched an explosive attack at breakfast, where she also revealed her previous job and the fact that she’s written best-selling crime books. However, just as Fiona did before her, Harriet went a little too strong and later found herself in the firing line – and ultimately banished at the round table.
The action-packed episode also saw Matthew receive a response from the Traitors after making them an unusual offer. And elsewhere, a tense challenge saw seven of the remaining 12 Faithfuls win shields, with Rachel and Stephen being left in the dark on exactly who had them.
The Traitors continues on Thursday (15 January) night at 8pm.
Follow along below for live updates…
This is a good point
Although we’re sure it’s designed to eke out a little bit of tension.
The latest Traitors drama exposes the show’s central flaw
Until her dramatic explosion at the breakfast table, Harriet was perhaps the best player we’ve seen on ‘The Traitors’ so far. That’s why she could never win, writes Ellie Harrison
Proof Stephen is gonna go far
Loved this moment in last night’s episode after Stephen played Jack for a massive fool.
Why Claudia Winkleman is at the riskiest point in her career
Claudia might have us all eating out of the palm of her knitted glove-clad hand right now, but The Independent’s Helen Coffey thinks The Traitors presenter is at the most precarious point of her professional life. Here’s why...
Is The Traitors just a popularity contest?
It’s hard to disagree with this.
The Traitors' bleakly predictable pattern
“The Traitors is a fantastic show precisely because it sheds light on the relatable dynamics that tend to crop up if you put together any random group of people,” writes our columnist Micha Frazer-Carroll.
“Just as we relish in this part of the show, we should also be open to the reality that everyday biases likely swirl in its undercurrent.”
Read the full article here...
People of colour keep leaving Traitors early. We need to talk about why
ICYMI: Harriet discovers if she was right
It’s safe to say, Harriet knew Rachel was a Traitor – and she was understandably delighted to find out she was spot on.
Was Harriet too good to win The Traitors?
Novelist and former barrister Harriet was one of the strongest Faithfuls in the game. But it didn’t get her anywhere...
