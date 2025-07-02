Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Jonathan Ross remarks on Tom Cruise’s appearance after surgery speculation

‘You can see there's been a bit of tweaking going on there,’ presenter said

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Wednesday 02 July 2025 04:39 EDT
Comments
F1 2014 - Trailer

Presenter Jonathan Ross has remarked on Tom Cruise’s appearance following speculation that the Hollywood actor has undergone cosmetic surgery.

The 64-year-old host of ITV’sThe Jonathan Ross Show made the comments while discussing the new Formula One film F1, starring Brad Pitt. The project was directed Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Comparing the appearances of Pitt, 61, and Cruise, 62, Ross said the latter “doesn’t look like him anymore” following “a lot of filler”.

Speaking on his Reel Talk podcast alongside his 28-year-old daughter Honey, Ross said Pitt was looking “incredible” and has “aged remarkably" while Cruise has undergone a “bit of tweaking”.

He continued: “He’s definitely got a ton of filler in that face... He’s got that kind of Play-Doh face that people get when they have a lot of filler.

“To be honest, I wish he hadn’t done it cos he’s got such a great face. He was a naturally very handsome man when young and he would be a handsome man when older.

“He’s still – he’s not unattractive – but it doesn’t look that much like him anymore. You can see it doesn’t look natural.

Jonathan Ross has criticised Tom Cruise's appearance following surgery speculation
Jonathan Ross has criticised Tom Cruise's appearance following surgery speculation (Getty)

“It’s not because they don’t look their age, it’s because the shape of the face now looks somewhat different.”

The Independent has contacted Cruise’s representatives for comment.

Pitt’s F1 debuted with $55.6m (£40.5m) in North American theatres and $144m (£105m) globally over its first weekend, making the film Apple’s biggest box office hit ever.

While the film scored commercial success, critics were less impressed, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey dubbing F1 a “Brad Pitt vanity project” and “bad version of Top Gun: Maverick” in her two star review.

Cruise and Brad Pitt at the 'F1' premiere in London
Cruise and Brad Pitt at the 'F1' premiere in London (Getty Images)

She wrote: “F1 represents the spiritually bone-dry, abrasive inverse to all of Maverick’s giddy pleasures. [Pitt’s character] Sonny, like Maverick, is a rule-breaker, yet the prevailing theme here seems to be less boyish cocksureness, more outright deviousness and what could essentially be described as ‘weaponised incompetence’.

“In short, he’s hard to root for because he’s not so much pushing the limits as simply refusing to play fair.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in