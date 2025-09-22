Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Skinner has insisted he won’t be cancelled by “fuming” Strictly fans in a defiant message following the launch episode.

The businessman and former Apprentice candidate has faced a backlash in recent months, which intensified after he joined the BBC dancing competition.

Skinner, who said he has had a “horrific” few weeks, addressed the anger over his participation on the series – and said every insult he receives makes him stronger.

He wrote on X/Twitter: “Life ain’t easy. I’ve been kicked down and called every name under the sun recently and probably some of it I deserve, as yes I ain’t always right. But since I got invited to have a BBQ with JD Vance…. it’s gone crazy.

“Let me tell you this. I won’t be cancelled. I’m still here. I’m still standing. Trust me when I say this; I am stronger than people think,” he said.

Skinner also denied having any political allegiance despite accepting the invite to Vice President Vance’s barbeque during his visit to Surrey in August.

“Yes, all the political parties have come knocking wanting me to work with them from both the left and right. But I ain’t got no interest in that. I’m not for them. I’m for the people. For the man or woman on the street who just wants to do better in life. For the parent working two jobs to keep the lights on.”

He said he is in a fight he can’t win, but vowed to not give up, stating: “You start a war with me….. you don’t win. You start a war with my family & friends…the whole lot of us rise together.”

Skinner continued: “This country is beautiful. Full of beautiful people. I love it with all my heart. It’s built on graft, pride, community and family. It’s built on good people from all walks of life. Not people that gave up!

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner in ‘Strictly’s launch episode ( BBC )

“So don’t waste your energy on faceless cowards. Don’t let hypocrites win. Whatever battle you’re fighting behind closed doors, don’t give up. Keep pushing.”

Strictly viewers were left frustrated when Skinner was partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, who was unable to participate in the last two series.

Some viewers have highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner’s involvement with the series may impact Dowden’s longevity on the competition. However, Dowden spoke out amid the fan outcry, praising her celebrity partner.

During the same period, he attended Vance’s barbecue, Skinner was pictured wearing a Maga (Make America Great Again) cap.

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner shared defiant message to critics after ‘Strictly’ debut ( X/Twitter )

He has also faced criticism for social media posts in which he stated it is not far-right to be “flying your flag and loving your country”. He said that London was no longer safe, adding that it had become hostile and tense.

In response to the backlash, Skinner said on X/Twitter that he has “become a target” and was being portrayed as “public enemy number one”.

Skinner added that he doesn’t regret meeting Vance, saying: “I am a normal bloke and it was an amazing opportunity.”