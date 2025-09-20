Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been expressing their frustration over the pairing of professional dancer Amy Dowden with celebrity contestant Thomas Skinner.

It was revealed during Saturday's launch programme that the pair would be partnered together on this year’s instalment of the BBC dance show, but viewers have taken issue with the decision due to the controversy surrounding Skinner’s casting.

Some viewers have highlighted how the spotlight on Skinner’s participation in the series may impact Dowden’s longevity on this year’s competition, while others suggested that the dancer’s popularity among fans may help Skinner’s chances.

Dowden was unable to compete in the last two seasons of Strictly due to her recovery from breast cancer in early 2024 and a subsequent foot injury that saw her withdraw from last year’s competition.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “I feel so bad for Amy, especially after all she’s been through these past few years and they pair her with Thomas.”

Another fan added: “I cannot say enough how absolutely gutted I am for Amy being partnered with Thomas,” as one said: “My main comment: justice for Amy!!”

One Reddit user suggested the partnership was “strategic”, saying: “Amy is beloved by the majority of the audience, so they probably thought it best to pair him with a pro that is so well liked.”

One commenter replied: “I think you could be right but it’s so unfair for Amy because she needs a good run after last year and Skinner's going out in the first three weeks.”

The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.

open image in gallery Thomas Skinner is dancing with professional Amy Dowden on this year’s ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Ray Burmiston )

Skinner, a businessman and social media star who rose to fame on The Apprentice, has proved a controversial casting on the series after he attended a Cotswolds barbecue with US Vice President JD Vance. During the same period, he was pictured wearing a Maga (Make America Great Again) cap.

He has also faced criticism for social media posts in which he stated it is not far-right to be “flying your flag and loving your country”. He said that London was no longer safe, adding that it had become hostile and tense.

In response to the backlash to his casting, Skinner said on X/Twitter that he has “become a target” and was being portrayed as “public enemy number one”. Skinner said that he doesn’t regret meeting Vance, saying: “I am a normal bloke and it was an amazing opportunity.”

The social media star added that he had been branded controversial, but “all I do is share videos of me having a roast dinner, and do a morning video to say, ‘Have a good day’”. Online, he shares daily updates with his fans and documents his breakfasts and roast dinners.

Dowden, who has served as a Strictly professional since 2017, was absent from the series in 2023 as she underwent treatment for stage three breast cancer.

open image in gallery Amy Dowden has returned to ‘Strictly’ after missing the past two series ( BBC/Getty )

She returned in 2024 and was briefly partnered with JB Gill until she was forced to drop out due to a stress fracture to her shin. Fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley took Dowden’s place for the remainder of the competition.

Elsewhere during the launch programme, it was revealed that Doctor Who star Alex Kingston would be partnered with Johannes Radebe, while other pairings included EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal and new professional dancer Julian Caillon, Former England rugby union player Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova and model Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola.