Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tributes have poured in after James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, actor and singer who went by the name The Vivienne, has died aged 32.

The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and came third on the 2023 edition of Dancing On Ice.

Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted the drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

Their publicist, Simon Jones, announced the news on Sunday evening, writing that Williams was an “incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person”.

open image in gallery Michelle Visage, right, said The Vivienne was a ‘beacon to so many’ as she paid tribute. Pictured: Unveiling the RuPaul waxwork ( Madame Tussauds London )

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said they were a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed”.

“You were a beacon to so many. I‘m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times,” Visage said.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash was also among those posting messages on the official announcement, writing in an Instagram comment: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock”.

open image in gallery The Vivienne attends the British Soap Awards (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Archive )

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly wrote on X: “Oh this is so sad - such a lovely, funny, whip smart and generous person. A delight to interview. My thoughts with everyone who loved The Vivienne.”

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said the news of the death of James Lee Williams, known as The Vivienne, was “unbelievably sad”.

In a post on X, Cotton added: “This is so unbelievably sad. James was a real joy to be around. We loved him x.”

open image in gallery TV presenter Lorraine Kelly said The Vivienne was ‘whip smart’ and a ‘delight to interview’ ( PA Wire )

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley referred to The Vivienne as an “incredible human” and said they would be missed so much following the death of the drag queen.

Posting to Instagram, Riley said: “You incredible human. Rest in peace. Never stop shining your beautiful light over us all. Love and strength to all your family. We will miss you so much.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World winner Tia Kofi said in a post on social media: “This is an incredible loss to the British drag community and to the world.

“Viv represented UK drag at its absolute finest on stage and screen internationally. She was a mentor, an inspiration and a friend. This shock will be felt deeply by us all. Love you Viv.”

American drag queen Jinkx Monsoon added: “I don’t entirely have words. She has made her mark in our hearts and on her stages. It’s too soon for a curtain call but I know it’s a standing ovation. I love you Viv.”

Fiona Campbell, BBC controller of youth audience, said the news was “deeply sad”, adding that the broadcaster was “fiercely proud of The Vivienne‘s achievements”.