The Vivienne death latest: Michelle Visage and Bimini lead tributes to ‘incredible’ Drag Race star
James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, has died at the age of 32
Tributes have started pouring in after James Lee Williams, the popular British drag performer, actor and singer who went by the name The Vivienne, has died aged 32.
RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said they were a “beacon to so many” who was always laughing and would be “so missed”.
“You were a beacon to so many. I‘m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times,” Ms Visage said.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash was also among those posting messages on the official announcement, writing in an Instagram comment: “I’m so sorry I’m in total shock”.
The news was announced by their publicist, Simon Jones, who shared a statement from social media on Sunday evening.
“It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend,” Jones said.
“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.”
