With the finale of The Traitors now in touching distance, there are now only eight remaining contestants out of the original 22 who entered Ardross Castle on New Year’s Day.

The latest series of the hit BBC show has been harder to predict than ever, but we’ll finally find out who walks away victorious on Friday (23 January).

As the final is looming, the remaining contestants have just a couple of chances left to add to the prize fund and not long at all to hunt down the Traitors, who will be hoping to steal the cash.

Here’s who remains in the running…

Rachel

open image in gallery Rachel ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Undeniably the master puppeteer of the series, 42-year-old Rachel has played a blinding game from the beginning. The FBI-trained mum-of-three has spearheaded operations in the turret, coolly watching as fellow OG Traitor Hugo spectacularly messed up and keeping Stephen calm as he’s faced increasing heat.

Rachel has come under suspicion just twice, and both times, she’s seen off her accusers with relative ease. Fiona learned just how much trust the Faithfuls have in Rachel when she tried (and failed) to take her down, before Harriet launched an even more spirited attack, and fell on her sword to prove her theory… which the Faithfuls have since ignored.

Stephen

open image in gallery Stephen ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Let’s be honest, nobody would have bet on Stephen making it this far. The 32-year-old has had a lot of heat on him since very early on, with Jessie correctly identifying him as a Traitor.

While Fiona’s banishment managed to temporarily quell the flame-haired Faithful’s suspicions, it wasn’t long before she was back on Stephen’s case. He took a huge risk by murdering Jessie last week, and it looks as though it has paid off, as the Scottish contestant didn’t receive a single vote at the last roundtable.

Jade

open image in gallery Jade ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Jade has largely held on to her place in the castle thanks to the fact she’s faced near-constant suspicion. Amanda never dropped her case against the 25-year-old PhD student, and the former cop’s crusade has stayed in the Faithfuls’ minds while Jade, the resident Queen of Knitwear, has become visibly fed up with having to defend herself.

At last week’s dinner party, Jade was hailed as “brave” after opening up about her mother. “My parents got divorced when I was seven,” she told the group. “My mum moved back to Hong Kong. She had a kid – in 2018 they were both found dead. I’ve had to really rebuild myself from that point onwards.”

James

open image in gallery James ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Gardener James has made it to the final week by the skin of his teeth, but plenty of the Faithfuls don’t fully trust him – which Stephen and Rachel are eager to exploit.

The 38-year-old has sparked confusion with his somewhat erratic decision making and accusations. His fellow Faithfuls were also left furious when he decided to secretly steal a shield during a challenge, with Roxy calling out his “deceitful” behaviour.

Roxy

open image in gallery Roxy ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Roxy was one half of a mother-daughter duo, but her mum Judy unfortunately became the first player banished way back in episode two. In the weeks since, Roxy has done her best to be good Faithful, but she’s often missed the mark.

The 32-year-old has struggled to come up with any decent theories, and counts Stephen among her closest and most trusted pals in the castle. Oh dear…

Jack

open image in gallery Jack ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

Jack is one of a few players who has succeeded thus far by flying under the radar. The 29-year-old hasn’t exactly made his mark on the game, but by keeping quiet and never really putting forward any theories, he’s managed to avoid being murdered or banished.

We got to know the personal trainer a little better at last week’s dinner party, where he revealed he was planning to propose to his girlfriend. He has since told fans on Instagram that she said yes.

Matthew

open image in gallery Traitors Matthew ( BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem )

For a long time, Matthew was among the male contestants who seemed indistinguishable from each other but that all changed when he made the Traitors a shocking offer.

Having won the chance to ask the Traitors two questions, Matthew decided to propose a deal that would see Rachel and Stephen seduce him to the dark side. Unfortunately, the Traitors decided the 35-year-old was too unpredictable to recruit and instead left him in limbo.

Faraaz

open image in gallery Faraaz ( BBC )

At 22, the lovely Faraaz is one of the series’ youngest contestants, which Rachel previously joked about, as she quipped that he could be a Traitor “killing the oldies”.

The internal auditor hasn’t had a whole lot of screentime but we got to know him a little better at the dinner party, where he revealed he would take his family to perform the hajj, the holy Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, if he wins.