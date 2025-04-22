Celebrity Traitors full-line up ‘revealed’, including Stephen Fry, Charlotte Church and Ted Lasso star
Contestants include ‘GMB’ host Kate Garraway, Olympian Tom Daley and comedian Alan Carr
The full lineup for the first ever celebrity version of The Traitors has been announced.
Filming for the all-star version of the game show phenomenon has officially begun, with 19 famous faces entering the Scottish castle, where host Claudia Winkleman will decide whether they’re playing as Faithfuls or Traitors.
Contestants, as leaked by The Sun, include broadcasters, an Olympian and actors who have appeared in everything ranging from Line of Duty to Ted Lasso and Bridget Jones.
Leading the crop of celebrity contestants is Stephen Fry, the QI host who reportedly “jumped at the chance to appear” on the series.
He’ll be joined by comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross and Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.
Actor wise, British thespian Celia Imrie, whose credits include Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Nick Mohammed, best known as Nathan “Nate” Shelley in Ted Lasso, and EastEnders star Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), are set to play the game.
They’ll join Mark Bonnar, who appeared in BBC crime procedural series Line of Duty as DCC Mike Dryden.
Irish star Ruth Codd, known for Netflix series The Midnight Club, will be entering the castle, also, with singers Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Brit Award-nominated singer Cat Burns also on the contestant list.
Joe Wilkinson, the comedian known for panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, as well as recent Prime Video series Last One Laughing, will also participate.
Another comedian, Lucy Beaumont, who is the ex-wife of 8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson, has also been tapped by producers to appear on the show.
Sports broadcaster Clare Balding will also enter the castle as will Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, who is believed to have selected Celebrity Traitors over Strictly Come Dancing, and professional England rugby player Joe Marler, who has won the Six Nations three times.
Rounding out the contestants for the inaugural celebrity series are Professor David Olusoga, a Bafta-winning historian and author of numerous best-selling books, and YouTube prankster Niko Omilana.
A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “The Traitors includes lies and deception, so it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments