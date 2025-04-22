Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The full lineup for the first ever celebrity version of The Traitors has been announced.

Filming for the all-star version of the game show phenomenon has officially begun, with 19 famous faces entering the Scottish castle, where host Claudia Winkleman will decide whether they’re playing as Faithfuls or Traitors.

Contestants, as leaked by The Sun, include broadcasters, an Olympian and actors who have appeared in everything ranging from Line of Duty to Ted Lasso and Bridget Jones.

Leading the crop of celebrity contestants is Stephen Fry, the QI host who reportedly “jumped at the chance to appear” on the series.

He’ll be joined by comedian Alan Carr, presenter Jonathan Ross and Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway.

open image in gallery Stephen Fry will play ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( PA Wire )

Actor wise, British thespian Celia Imrie, whose credits include Calendar Girls and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Nick Mohammed, best known as Nathan “Nate” Shelley in Ted Lasso, and EastEnders star Tameka Empson (Kim Fox), are set to play the game.

They’ll join Mark Bonnar, who appeared in BBC crime procedural series Line of Duty as DCC Mike Dryden.

open image in gallery Alan Carr has signed up for ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( Getty Images )

Irish star Ruth Codd, known for Netflix series The Midnight Club, will be entering the castle, also, with singers Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and Brit Award-nominated singer Cat Burns also on the contestant list.

Joe Wilkinson, the comedian known for panel shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, as well as recent Prime Video series Last One Laughing, will also participate.

open image in gallery Celia Imrie will enter the Scottish ‘Celebrity Traitors’ castle ( Getty )

Another comedian, Lucy Beaumont, who is the ex-wife of 8 Out of 10 Cats star Jon Richardson, has also been tapped by producers to appear on the show.

Sports broadcaster Clare Balding will also enter the castle as will Olympic swimmer Tom Daley, who is believed to have selected Celebrity Traitors over Strictly Come Dancing, and professional England rugby player Joe Marler, who has won the Six Nations three times.

open image in gallery Paloma Faith has signed up to ‘Celebrity Traitors’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Rounding out the contestants for the inaugural celebrity series are Professor David Olusoga, a Bafta-winning historian and author of numerous best-selling books, and YouTube prankster Niko Omilana.

A BBC spokesperson told The Independent: “The Traitors includes lies and deception, so it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”