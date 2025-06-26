The Simpsons producer shares statement on Marge’s ‘death’ after fan outrage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman has issued a statement after fans reacted in shock to the apparent death of Marge Simpson.

In the finale of the beloved animated show’s 36th season, an episode set 35 years in the future depicts Homer kneeling at his wife’s grave, with a tombstone reading, “Beloved wife, mother, pork‑chop seasoner,” as Sarah McLachlan sings “Marge passed before Homer, if you can believe it.”

However, Selman told Variety that Marge’s death cannot be considered canon because: “There is no canon. The Simpsons doesn’t even have canon!”

He pointed to the numerous contradictory flash-forwards that have happened over the years, saying: “Obviously since theThe Simpsons future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time. Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

Homer and Marge Simpson in ‘The Simpsons’ ( Fox )

Selman, who has been writing for The Simpsons since 1997, went on to suggest that the furore had been stoked by misleading headlines, saying: “Here’s my take: Websites need traffic, and headlines equal traffic. And then you can explain that the headline was misleading at the very end of the article. Every single media outlet that ran this story knew that in no way was Marge dead. They all knew it, but they ran the headline anyway.”

He added that the attention the stories received does at least illustrate The Simpsons still occupies a place in the cultural zeitgeist. “I guess this speaks to the fact that people care about Marge,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s probably good for business even when these ridiculous, misleading stories go viral!”

In the latest flash-forward episode, titled Estranger Things, the Simpsons family is fractured; Lisa has become the commissioner of the NBA, while Bart runs an unlicensed retirement home, where Homer lives, seemingly abandoned.

Later, Marge appears in a pre-recorded message to urge the two siblings to reconcile, which they eventually do. The episode then ends with Marge watching her children reunite from heaven, now married to her longtime crush, Ringo Starr.

“I’m just so happy my kids are close again,” Marge says. “I’m just so glad we’re allowed to marry different people in heaven,” she tells Starr, as the two kiss and leave for the “Heaven Buffet”.

The Simpsons has already been renewed for four more seasons, which means the long-running show is set to exceed 800 episodes.