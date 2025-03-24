Why The Residence is dedicated to Andre Braugher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Netflix series The Residence has been dedicated to Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star was best known to many for his performance as the stoic Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy. He died in December 2023 after a brief illness with lung cancer.

At the time of his death, the 61-year-old was mid-way through filming The Residence, a series described by Netflix as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion”.

The show is the latest Netflix release from producer Shonda Rhimes, responsible for hits including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Bridgerton.

At the end of the eight-part series, a card reads: “In Memory of Andre Braugher”.

Braugher was due to play White House chief usher (AB Wynter) and had completed half of his scenes while the show was in production when he died.

“There might have been a natural inclination to do that after the first episode, but for me, it was important to do that at the end of the whole series, to say, you were part of all this, and we have not forgotten you,” creator Paul William Davies told Deadline.

open image in gallery Beloved actor died aged 61 in 2023 ( Getty Images )

“He lived with us throughout the entire making of this,” Davies told People. “When he was here and when he was gone, we all thought about him constantly. His kind of spirit was throughout the whole show.”

There was speculation Braugher could appear posthumously in the show but the team eventually made the decision to recast the role and he was replaced by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito. The star told Shondaland that it had been “a difficult decision for me to step into the shoes of Andre”.

He added: "I couldn’t be prouder and more honoured to be stepping into Shondaland’s The Residence for someone that I loved and respected and cherished in Andre Braugher.

open image in gallery Andre Braugher during a table read for 'The Residence' ( JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX )

"To be afforded the opportunity to create in his honour with this incredible team extends the depth and breadth of his legacy through all of us who loved him so dearly."

Fans were left emotional at the tribute as one person wrote: “The fact that Andre Braugher was filming the Residence when he died and the show is dedicated to him” alongside a picture of a cat crying.

open image in gallery Show featured a special dedication to the actor ( Netflix )

“Loved the residence so much It was a good whodunit,” commented one person praising the programme. “I was so glued to my chair and watched all eight episodes and I haven't done that in a while. The best part is that it was dedicated to Andre Braugher. Shonda, please take your flowers.”