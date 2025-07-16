Lead actor in The Pitt sheds light on why popular co-star isn’t returning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Pitt star Noah Wyle has weighed in on the departure of co-star Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Heather Collins on the hit HBO Max medical drama.

It was revealed last week that the 40-year-old British actor would not be returning for the show’s second season.

HBO told The Independent in a statement: “Dr. Collins is a fourth-year resident at a teaching hospital in season one and will not be at the shift in season two.”

Ifeachor’s departure from the show fueled speculation on social media that she had been asked to leave due to controversial religious beliefs.

Wyle addressed these rumors in the midst of celebrating the show’s 13 Emmy nominations while speaking to Deadline, saying: “I mean, we’ve all been sort of amused by the speculation about what everybody thinks might be a reason.

Noah Wyle has discussed Tracy Ifeachor's departure from 'The Pitt' ( Getty )

“But truthfully, we loved the actress. We enjoyed having her with us very much. She’s gotten really big and we will miss her.”

Suggestions on social media that Ifeachor was part of a church that performed “gay exorcisms” were firmly denied by the actor’s publicist, who said in a statement to The Mirror US: “These claims are entirely false. First, Tracy was not fired. Dr. Heather Collins was simply not written in as a part of Season 2, which is a creative decision that has been confirmed by HBO.

“Furthermore, any rumors about Tracy participating in any discrimination through her religion are completely incorrect, defamatory, and hurtful.

“This gossip could not be further from the truth. She is a woman who leads with love, kindness, and compassion, and as her very gay publicist, I can say that I see this daily, firsthand.”

The Independent has approached Ifeachor’s representatives for further comment.

In her own statement on Instagram, Ifeachor called it a “blessing to be a part of this first and foundational season of #ThePitt on @hbomax.”

She added: “It was an absolute privilege to play Dr. Heather Collins in such a groundbreaking season and piece. Thank you to everyone who has watched & supported Season 1 & shared their stories with me.”

The Pitt follows a group of Pennsylvania doctors and surgeons working at an underfunded Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode uniquely centers on one hour of a 15-hour shift.

Ifeachor appeared in the first 11 episodes of season one. Her character, a senior resident at the hospital, is introduced as a single woman who’s been undergoing rounds of IVF to start a family. It’s revealed that she was once in a romantic relationship with series lead Dr. Robby (played by ER alum Wyle).

The two remain close, and Dr. Collin is last seen opening up about her miscarriage and past abortion to Dr. Robby, who sends her home to rest and recover.