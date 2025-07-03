The Chase viewers left outraged after ‘incorrect’ answer steals victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ITV viewers have accused The Chase of fixing the results after expert Jenny Ryan won with an “incorrect” answer.

The game show, hosted by Bradley Walsh, aired a repeat episode earlier this week, in which a team of contestants almost beat quizzing professional Ryan.

In the “Final Chase” round, contestants Laura and Nick answered an impressive 14 questions correctly, which put Ryan in a tough spot as she needed to improve on that number to prevent the duo from winning the jackpot of £3,000.

Ryan ultimately won the competition by a single question. One of her answers, however, has led to a furore online with fans protesting its accuracy.

At one stage, Walsh asked Ryan: “What colour indicates semi-skimmed milk on bottles?” After a brief hesitation, the quizzer replied “red and silver”, which Walsh said he would “accept” as the answer.

Viewers were left astounded by the development, and were quick to point out that the colour commonly associated with semi-skimmed milk cartons is green.

“Am I going mad? I’m sure the question was about the colour of tops on semi-skimmed milk,” one person wrote on X, with another asking: “What is going on here?”

The topic sparked a heated conversation on social media, with someone else writing: “Excuse me? Semi-skimmed is GREEN!”

It is, however, worth noting that Ryan was most likely basing her answer on the glass bottles delivered by milkmen as opposed to the cartons you buy in shops. The traditional glass bottles featured a red and silver cap as opposed to a green lid.

The Chase’ star Jenny Ryan at centre of ITV quiz show controversy ( ITV )

Ryan first appeared as an expert on The Chase in September 2015 after she was recommended to producers by fellow star Anne Hegarty.

The other Chasers featured on the series, which launched in 2009, include Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Darragh Ennis, and Shaun Wallace.

Shaun Wallace recently revealed how much he earns from the game show compared to what he makes from his day job as a barrister.

Wallace, who won Mastermind in 2004, said that his takings from The Chase are in the “six-zero territory”, adding that that he earns 10 times the amount he was making before signing up to the ITV series.

Despite this hefty sum, he continues his work as a barrister to supplement his earnings, with The Chase comprising 70 per cent of his income and “the legal side” of his career covering 30 per cent.