BBC’s ‘most underrated’ drama series to return after lengthy delay

A series some have branded the BBC’s most underrated drama is set to return for more.

While TV shows such as Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders and Luther are typically cited among the broadcaster’s best, there is one seldom-mentioned series that’s deserving of just as much acclaim: The Capture.

Ben Chanan’s deepfake thriller premiered in 2019, and had a gripping follow-up series that aired in 2022. Word was quiet on whether there would be a third run of episodes, with many fans questioning whether the show would ever return to screens – however, it’s now been confirmed that new episodes are in production.

Each series sees Holliday Grainger’s DCI Rachel Carey investigating different mysteries, the first involving an ex soldier (Callum Turner) and the second focusing on a politician played by Paapa Essiedu.

The new instalment is set one year on from events of series two, with Carey leading the charge to regain the public’s trust in surveillance tech after exposing a video manipulation programme used by the UK intelligence service.

According to the BBC, “the more Carey investigates, the deeper she is drawn into an unfolding geopolitical crisis that infects the British political establishment, the security services, and the media”.

Speaking about the show’s return, Grainger said: “I’m thrilled to be joining The Capture team once more for series three. Ben Chanan’s scripts are as electrifying as ever.”

Meanwhile, new cast addition Killian Scott added: “I think Ben has created something really special with The Capture, a modern espionage thriller that feels both authentic and immensely captivating. I feel incredibly lucky to be joining the team for season three.”

The news arrives after the show’s addition to Netflix, where the drama slowly rose up the most-watched charts.

open image in gallery ‘The Capture’ is about the fear surrounding deepfake technology ( BBC )

Returning cast members also include Indira Varma, Ben Miles and Ron Perlman, who will join new cast additions Joe Dempsire, Andrew Buchan and Hugh Quarshie.

While the show is acclaimed on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 96 per cent, it definitely seems as if The Capture, which has amassed a cult fanbase, rides under the radar. “The Capture is such an underrated BBC series,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “So far fetched but brilliant.”

“BBC dramas are so underrated,” commented another. “The Capture is so good.”

With issues surrounding deepfake technology intensifying in the real world, the show may be more timely than ever.

In 2023, when Chanan was asked about a possible third series, he told Radio Times: "I think that the world of deep fakes and fake news and AI, it keeps developing.

“I think we went quite far with The Capture in terms of what the hell could happen next, in terms of the sort of fear of what could happen.”

Concerns around deepfakes – manipulated videos, images, or audio clips – have intensified with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in recent years.

Chanan continued: “I think we went quite far across the two series, and I almost feel sometimes like I need to take a minute and wait for the news to catch up or for predictions, nightmare predictions of what's next.

open image in gallery Paapa Essiedu in series two of ‘The Capture’ ( BBC )

“Because it's not so much a futuristic thing, it's kind of a what's happening now thing, and so part of me feels like I need to take a break and unfortunately wait to see where the news takes us and where the world takes us and then respond.”