The Boys star Valorie Curry has been forced to ask fans for “boundaries” after an “uncomfortable” experience at a fan convention.

Curry joined the cast in season three of the hit Prime Video series as Firecracker, a right-wing antagonist who attempts to gain the confidence of the villainous Homelander (Antony Starr) by, among other things, promising him sexual favours.

The actor attended Comic-Con in Belfast on Saturday (7 September) to celebrate her role in the show – but, according to Curry, two fans seemingly hassled her about some of her more controversial scenes, which has since prompted her to share a video message detailing what is and isn’t acceptable.

While Curry said that “by and large everyone was fantastic” and “has been so lovely and so kind and so respectful”, she added: “But we do need to talk about boundaries and what is appropriate in terms of behaviour.”

Curry’s comments come months after Starlight actor Erin Moriarty shut down “haters” who repeatedly criticise her appearance.

The Firecracker star said in a video shared on Instagram Stories: “I know people saw a character that I played do some really extreme things on The Boys and I don't care if you're in costume, I don't care if you're in character – it's not OK and it's not funny to demand those things from me in person at my booth. It’s not OK.

“Frankly, to the person who did that repeatedly today, I made it pretty clear that it wasn't OK and that only seemed to make this person and their friend angry. I didn't think this needed to be explained but I was deeply uncomfortable – it was quite clear I was uncomfortable.”

open image in gallery Valorie Curry as Firecracker in ‘The Boys’ ( prime Video )

Curry said that she “really wants” to attend more conventions as she “really enjoys meeting fans”, but said that she’s “not going to be able to do this if people are acting this way because it makes me so uncomfortable – and honestly, you should know better”.

She added: “Again, I don't know what reaction you were looking for – nobody was laughing”.

Wrapping up the video, the actor thanked the fans who are “so respectful and kind and would never dream of acting in this way”, but issued a statement to those considering making similar unacceptable comments about her scenes in the show: “If you're thinking about it, if you think it's going to be funny, if you think you're doing a bit or a moment, honestly it's not and it's only going to make me feel bad.

open image in gallery Valorie Curry left ‘uncomfortable’ by experience with fans of ‘The Boys' ( Instagram )

“Please think about that before coming up to talk to me. Please think about what’s appropriate and professional and kind.”