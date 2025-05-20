The Bear fans ‘hope they don’t fumble’ new season as trailer is released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Bear fans have reacted with excitement on social media after the arrival of the trailer for the acclaimed kitchen drama’s fourth season.

All 10 episodes of the new season will be available to stream on June 25 in the U.S. on FX on Hulu, and will be on Disney+ in the U.K. the following day.

In the trailer, Michelin-starred chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) can be heard saying: “There’s one really true thing about restaurants ... you are never alone.”

One fan wrote on X: “I’m so ready for this fourth season. I want to see what’s going to happen with Richie on this season. The third season had me on the edge of my seat!”

Another added: “Looks like a huge step up from last season.”

A third said: “The Bear season 4 has the potential to be one of the best pieces of media to be ever created. I really hope they don’t fumble this.”

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy with Ayo Edebiri as Syd in The Bear ( FX )

The show follows Michelin-starred chef Carmy as he takes control of his late brother’s chaotic Chicago sandwich shop. After leaving us with a delicious cliffhanger at the end of season three, the dramedy will pick up as Carmy and fellow chef Syd (Ayo Edebiri) brace for a grilling in a make-or-break restaurant review.

Tensions are higher than ever, and with the kitchen crew already fraying under pressure, season four could see them push them past boiling point.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear has racked up serious critical acclaim since its debut. It’s been named AFI’s Television Program of the Year for each of its first three seasons, and cleaned up at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 11 trophies from 23 nominations for season two – the most wins for a comedy series in a single year.

While season three didn’t quite sizzle – critics called it more meandering than masterful – season four is a chance to bring back some bite.

Corey Hendrix, who plays Gary “Sweeps” Woods in The Bear, told The Independent last year: “Of course, I want to say it can go on forever. But I think we can easily do like four more seasons or something.”

He added: “The first two seasons were a lot but I still feel like we haven't really gotten there yet.”

The “first season is the introduction. The second season, it's like we're trying to see if we can build this restaurant, and now [in season three] it's like, okay let's see what happens. Let’s see if this is a good idea. So I still think it’s like everyone’s still trying to get there. So I feel like there are plenty more seasons left in The Bear.”