Ted Lasso season four on the horizon with ‘three main cast members returning’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ted Lasso looks set to receive a greenlight for its fourth season, according to reports.

Discussions surrounding a revival of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series have been ongoing since the conclusion of season three last year, with fans clamouring for confirmation.

US media reports that Warner Bros Television has picked up the options for the three original castmembers, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift.

Waddingham stars in the show as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, while Goldstein plays hot-headed assistant coach Roy Kent. Swift is the meek director of football operations and father of five, Leslie Higgins.

The first series won instant praise from fans thanks to its uplifting tone, which provided comfort viewing to millions of viewers at the height of the pandemic in August 2020.

Variety reports that it is believed the show’s co-developer and star Jason Sudeikis is involved “in some capacity” as an executive producer.

The publication also states that Waddingham, Goldstein and Swift’s options became known first because they are UK Equity members and have different deals to the US Sag-Aftra cast, who will engage in negotiations next.

open image in gallery ‘Ted Lasso’ castmembers Brett Goldstein, from left, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt ( 2023 Invision )

Ted Lasso received critical praise and a number of awards, including a clutch of Emmys and two consecutive Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Sudeikis. He was also nominated for his performance in the third season.

“Given the series’ structure – one season of football per season of television – there are limits to how much Ted Lasso can progress from year to year, even as Ted himself becomes more of a tragic figure than a comic one,” The Independent’s four-star review of season three said.

“He’s still got that hokey canned charm, but now we see the repressed sadness behind Ted’s pathological politeness. What started off as a fish-out-of-water sitcom has slyly evolved into something more compelling.”

Waddingham reflected on the third season’s ending in an interview in April, and revealed how Sudeikis came to cast her in the show.

He apparently told her, “I saw Rebecca first. And then I had to get to know Hannah,” she recalled to Sunday Today host Willie Geist.

“It made me very emotional when I heard him say it because he doesn’t give compliments lightly... That was just gorgeous,” Waddingham added.