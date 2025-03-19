Ted Lasso recasts actor for key role in season four – here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ted Lasso is returning for a brand new season – but one character will be played by a new actor.

The wholesome hit Apple TV+ series stars Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to manage a flailing football team in Richmond, London.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Ted Lasso has been formally renewed for a fresh batch of episodes after a presumed third and final season.

While it’s unknown who exactly will be returning, one character who’ll show up is Ted’s son Henry. However, the role, originally played by Gus Turner, is being recast.

Deadline reports that the search is underway for a new young actor to take on the role of Henry.

Turner was mostly seen in those first three seasons through FaceTime video calls with his dad ,who had moved to the UK, while he and his mum Michelle (Andrea Anders) remained in Kansas.

The season three finale ended with Henry welcoming his dad home after Ted left Richmond to return home to the US.

Ted Lasso has been confirmed for a surprise fourth season with returning lead Jason Sudeikis ( Apple TV+ )

According to the publication, the forthcoming series of Ted Lasso will begin where season three left off, with the first episode shooting in Kansas – where the new actor playing Henry may get to show off his soccer talents.

It is believed that the reason for recasting Henry is due to a required football proficiency, with the new actor playing Ted’s son required to know his way around a football field.

Deadline reports that Henry was invited to audition in the hopes of continuing his role on the series.

According to sources, Juno Temple – who plays former glamour model and business owner Keeley Jones – is in negotiations to join fellow cast members Sudeikis, Waddingham, Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift (Leslie) who were locked in for the new series back in August.

A release date for season four is yet to be announced with Sudeikeis – who also acts as an executive producer – announcing recently that they are currently in the writer’s room.

In the season three finale, Ted flew back home to America to deal with personal issues back home, while Roy Kent (Goldstein) stepped in as assistant coach alongside coach Beard (Brendan Hunt).