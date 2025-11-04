Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Euphoria, the hit HBO show known best for its sex, drugs, and violence, will come to Jesus in its third season, according to star Sydney Sweeney.

Sweeney, 28, could not say much when asked about the highly anticipated next chapter of the show during her Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, but she teased a brief hint: “It’s about God.”

The actor added that some characters find God, and that the season has a surprising religious theme, but would not say more, only revealing that she finished filming her scenes Monday.

Production for season three of Sam Levinson’s series began in February following the show’s three-year hiatus. It is expected to premiere in spring 2026.

Sweeney’s hint at the divine is in stark contrast to her previous comments. Just last week, she told E! News that viewers can expect “dildos” in the new season.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney plays Cassie Howard on the hit HBO show ( HBO )

open image in gallery Sweeney, 28, will star in ‘Euphoria’ season three, which premieres in spring 2026 ( AP )

“Hold on to those dildos,” she said at Variety’s Power of Women red carpet in Los Angeles last Wednesday. She then confirmed that her character, Cassie Howard, would shed some tears, saying, “It’s Cassie, what do you expect?”

While HBO has not confirmed that the third season will be the end of the popular show, Sweeney suggested that Euphoria is coming to an end.

“I think it’s gonna be super bittersweet,” Sweeney told E! News. “I grew up with all these people. I filmed the pilot when I was 20, and then Season 1 when I was 21, so it’s definitely a crazy experience having a character with you for so long.”

She continued, “I get the privilege of being able to work with a lot of the same crew and the cast for such a long span of time. That usually doesn’t happen. I feel like I’m gonna be bawling my eyes out.”

Sweeney has been a lead on the show since its premiere in 2019, and was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in 2022. The star-studded cast also features Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane.

Last month, Elordi told Variety that even as a lead actor, he does not know what to expect from the new episodes besides the fact that they will be “incredibly clever and cinematic.”

“I don’t know what anyone else is doing,” Elordi, 28, said at the time. “I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files.”

In addition to the main cast, newcomers to the show include actors Natasha Lyonne, Sharon Stone, Danielle Deadwyler, and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.