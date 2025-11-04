The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sydney Sweeney teases religious theme for Euphoria season three: ‘It’s about God’
Actor finished filming her scenes on the hit HBO show this week
Euphoria, the hit HBO show known best for its sex, drugs, and violence, will come to Jesus in its third season, according to star Sydney Sweeney.
Sweeney, 28, could not say much when asked about the highly anticipated next chapter of the show during her Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America, but she teased a brief hint: “It’s about God.”
The actor added that some characters find God, and that the season has a surprising religious theme, but would not say more, only revealing that she finished filming her scenes Monday.
Production for season three of Sam Levinson’s series began in February following the show’s three-year hiatus. It is expected to premiere in spring 2026.
Sweeney’s hint at the divine is in stark contrast to her previous comments. Just last week, she told E! News that viewers can expect “dildos” in the new season.
“Hold on to those dildos,” she said at Variety’s Power of Women red carpet in Los Angeles last Wednesday. She then confirmed that her character, Cassie Howard, would shed some tears, saying, “It’s Cassie, what do you expect?”
While HBO has not confirmed that the third season will be the end of the popular show, Sweeney suggested that Euphoria is coming to an end.
“I think it’s gonna be super bittersweet,” Sweeney told E! News. “I grew up with all these people. I filmed the pilot when I was 20, and then Season 1 when I was 21, so it’s definitely a crazy experience having a character with you for so long.”
She continued, “I get the privilege of being able to work with a lot of the same crew and the cast for such a long span of time. That usually doesn’t happen. I feel like I’m gonna be bawling my eyes out.”
Sweeney has been a lead on the show since its premiere in 2019, and was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in 2022. The star-studded cast also features Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane.
Last month, Elordi told Variety that even as a lead actor, he does not know what to expect from the new episodes besides the fact that they will be “incredibly clever and cinematic.”
“I don’t know what anyone else is doing,” Elordi, 28, said at the time. “I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are. It’s like FBI files.”
In addition to the main cast, newcomers to the show include actors Natasha Lyonne, Sharon Stone, Danielle Deadwyler, and YouTuber Trisha Paytas.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments