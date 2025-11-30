Netflix is about to remove one of its most rewatched shows
‘Greatest family drama of all time’ is also leaving in December 2025
Netflix might add a huge list of titles each month, but it also removes a large number of movies and TV shows, also.
Among the films leaving in December 2025 are the Austin Powers, Beverly Hills Cop and Matrix franchises, with 28 Weeks Later also set to be removed after a successful run on the service earlier this year.
There’s also a substantial amount of television being taken away over the Christmas period, including “greatest family drama of all time” Parenthood, exactly one year after being added.
In the US, the biggest departure is all 15 seasons of Supernatural, the fantasy series created by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke that ran from 2005 to 2020.
It’ll be removed from the service after 13 years of being one of the most re-watched titles on Netflix due to the expiration of a licence deal with The CW, the network that originally aired the show.
Excitingly, though, gangster series Animal Kingdom, which was said to be leaving in December, will be remaining on the platform.
Find a full list of everything being removed from Netflix in December 2026 below.
Movies
1 December
After the Sunset (2004) – US
Apollo 13 (1995) – US
Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) – US
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) – US
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) – US
Back to the Future Part II (1989) – US
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) – US
Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) – US
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) – US
Billy Madison (1995) – US
The Blue Lagoon (1980) – UK
Christmas with the Kranks (2004) – US
Clueless (1995) – US
Cold Pursuit (2019) – US
Coming to America (1988) – US
Dangerous (2022) – UK
The Dark Tower (2017) – US
The Devil’s Own (1997) – US
Devil’s Workshop (2022) – UK
Dr Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – US
Equity (2016) – UK
ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – US
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – US
Escape Room (2019) – US
The Equalizer (2014) – US
Farha (2021) – UK/US
Filth (2013) – UK
Game Night (2018) – US
Good Advice (2001) – US
The Goonies (1985) – US
Grandma (2015) – UK
Half Past Dead (2002) – UK
The Happytime Murders (2018) – US
Hot Shots! (1991) – US
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) – US
Hudson Hawk (1991) – US
Inglourious Basterds (2009) – US
I Spy (2002) – UK
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) – US
Journey to the Centre of the Earth (2008) – US
Kicking and Screaming (2005) – US
The Legend of Zorro (2005) – US
Long Shot (2019) – US
Love in Taipei (2023) – UK
Midnight Run (1988) – US
Midway (2019) – US
The Missing (2023) – UK
Mission: Impossible (1996) – UK
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – UK
Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) – UK
The Night Before (2015) – US
The Nutty Professor (1996) – US
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – US
The Offering (2022) – UK
Paddington (2014) – US
Pru (2021) – UK
Radical Wolfe (2023) – US
Renegades (2017) – US
Revolver (2005) – UK
The Rookie (1990) – US
Snowpiercer (2013) – UK
Think Like a Man Too (2014) – US
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) – UK
Welcome to the Jungle (2003) – UK
Wonka (2023) – US
2 December
Black Is the New Black (2016) – UK
Veve (2014) – UK/US
5 December
Compliance (2012) – US
The Ruins (2008) – UK
6 December
World War Z (2013) – UK
7 December
Emily the Criminal (2022) – US
Gods of Egypt (2016) – US
8 December
American Made – UK
André and His Olive Tree (2020) – UK/US
Blood Line (2020) – UK/US
The Blue Whale (2020) – UK/US
The Master Plan (2020) – UK/US
9 December
Daddy’s Home (2015) – US
Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) – US
Spoiler Alert (2022) – UK
10 December
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017) – US
Happy Gilmore (1996) – UK
Undisputed (2024) – UK
11 December
Jarhead (2005) – UK
Junior (1994) – UK
12 December
Don Jon (2013) – UK
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) – UK
Plane (2023) – US
The Wrath of Becky (2023) – UK
13 December
Vacation (2015) – US
14 December
Antz (1998) – UK
A California Christmas (2020, Netflix Original) – UK/US
Countdown (2019) – UK
The Matrix (1999) – UK
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) – UK
The Matrix Revolutions (2003) – UK
Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014) – UK
15 December
Alice, Darling (2022) – UK
The Devil You Know (2022) – UK
The Equalizer 3 (2023) – UK
The First Purge (2018) – UK
How the Gringo Stole Christmas (2023) – UK
Mako (2021) – UK/US
The Purge: Election Year (2016) – UK
Sing (2016) – UK
The Sum of All Fears (2002) – UK
Talat Abu Harb 2 (2022) – UK
Take This Waltz (2011) – UK
28 Weeks Later (2007) – UK
17 December
Cemara’s Family (2018) – UK/US
Eggnold: Love & Time Portal (2019) – UK/US
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) – UK
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016) – UK
Wanted (2008)– UK
The Wedding Shaman (2019) – UK/US
18 December
The Apprentice (2024) – UK
The Grudge (2020) – UK
Guest House (2020) – US
Mukhsin (2006) – UK/US
Rabun (2004) – US
Talentime (2009) – UK/US
19 December
No Country for Old Men (2007) – UK
This Is 40 (2012) – UK
21 December
Christmas Love (2022) – US
22 December
Different Experience (2021) – US
23 December
Our Love (2022) – US
24 December
Vicky and Her Mystery (2021) – US
25 December
Transformers (2007) – UK
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – UK
Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – UK
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – UK
28 December
Despicable Me 4 (2024) – US
Idiocracy (2006) – US
Sweet Home Alabama (2002) – US
10 Things I Hate About You (1999) – US
30 December
Ready Player One (2018) – US
TV
1 December
Adventures of Puss in Boots (Netflix Original) – UK
College Hill: Celebrity Edition – US
Fierce – UK/US
The Pembrokeshire Murders – UK
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems – US
Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: All Tracks Lead to Rome – UK
Thomas & Friends: Digs & Discoveries: Mines of Mystery – UK
Thomas & Friends: Steam Team to the Rescue – UK
24 Hours in Waitrose – UK
The Walk-In – UK
2 December
Escalona – US
Kantaro: The Sweet Tooth Salaryman – UK/US
The Coyotes (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Wolf – UK/US
3 December
Dreams Drawn by Dust – UK/US
5 December
Top Chef – US
9 December
Masameer Classics – UK/US
Tales of Africa – UK/US
11 December
Alaskan Bush People – US
Death to 2020 (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip – UK
12 December
Deadliest Catch – UK/US
15 December
A Cuba Libre Story (Netflix Original) – UK/US
Parenthood – UK
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special – UK
Would You Like a Cup of Coffee? – UKUS
18 December
Arrow – US
The 100 – US
Supernatural – US
19 December
Married to a Psychopath – UK
20 December
Project Runway – US
22 December
Flipping Out – US
24 December
Son of a Critch – US
26 December
Melancholia (2021) – US
29 December
Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (2020) – UK/US
31 December
Evil – US
Comedy
1 December
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert – UK/US
3 December
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (Netflix Original) – US
