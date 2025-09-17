Summer I Turned Pretty movie announced within hours of climactic series finale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Summer I Turned Pretty isn’t over quite yet.

After the three-season TV adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling young adult romance trilogy came to a climactic end Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced the story will continue in a forthcoming movie.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said at the series’ finale red carpet celebration in Paris, France, per Variety. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

While exact plot and casting details have yet to be announced, Han will return to write the film.

*Major series finale spoilers to follow*

Lola Tung as Belly in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' ( Prime Video )

The popular series, which follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates life and a messy love triangle between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), released its final episode on Wednesday.

While much of the show has been based on Han’s books, the final three episodes of the series have kept fans on their toes as they deviated from the original source material.

After high school sweethearts Belly and Jeremiah called off the wedding in the third season’s eighth episode, fans were startled to see Conrad at the airport as Belly made her way to Paris. This plot point was a major change for readers, as Conrad was never at the airport in the books.

The third book, We’ll Always Have Summer, ends with an epilogue that jumps forward two years and reveals that while abroad, Belly and Conrad reconcile through letters. They later reconnect at Belly’s college graduation and end up getting married.

Though the show follows a similar trajectory — and sees Belly and Conrad end up together — it doesn’t conclude with a wedding, to the disappointment of many viewers.

However, with the exciting news of The Summer I Turned Pretty the Movie, fans are eagerly predicting they will finally see Belly and Conrad tie the knot.

“WE ARE GETTING THE WEDDING,” one exclaimed on X. “It better be the wedding and wedding only,” a second agreed, with a third begging: “Give us a wedding please!”

Another hoped to see more of the romance between Belly’s older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and her best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer). “Taylor and Steven’s story better be also very long and detailed!” they commented.

Others hoped it wouldn’t be a long wait until the movie’s release. “And when is this coming out??? We want it now,” someone said, as a second wrote: “You better have already filmed it, I need to see my boy happy for Christ’s sake. Don’t give me summer 2030 bulls***.”

The season three premiere drew 25 million viewers globally within the first week of its release, according to Prime Video — a 40 percent jump from season two and nearly triple the audience of season one.