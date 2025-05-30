Wynne Evans dropped by BBC after ‘inappropriate’ Strictly behaviour
Opera singer said he is ‘gutted’ after being axed from radio show
Wynne Evans has announced he has been dropped by the BBC after a string of Strictly Come Dancing controversies.
The news comes after the opera singer, who hosted a BBC Radio Wales show, apologised for making an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark during the Strictly live tour launch in December.
He said in an Instagram post shared on Friday (30 May): “I won’t be returning to my radio show. I’m gutted.”
The Independent has contacted the BBC for comment.
In January 2025, Mail on Sunday reported that Evans was heard making a lewd remark to presenter Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick at a photocall.
A spokesman for the Strictly live tour and BBC Studios: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.
“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”
In a statement, Evans said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise.”
Shortly after, he announced a break from his radio show, telling his fans: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection.”
The 52-year-old’s apology arrived months after his time on the 2024 series of Strictly, which was also mired in controversy when he was spotted engaging in a “silly inside joke” with his dance partner, Katya Jones.
But Evans and Jones had to apologise for a “joke” in which she was shown awkwardly moving his hand from her waist during a live episode.
In another moment, Jones appeared to not want to high-five her celebrity partner – but after rumours of a behind-the-scenes feud, they told viewers it was part of “a running joke”.
Evans thanked his fans for their support, stating on Instagram: “These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.
“And because you’ve given me so much, I need to tell you this – first, and honestly. It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract. That show wasn’t just work – it was home. It was us.
“We laughed, we cried, we sang like nobody was listening. And somehow, through the airwaves, we became a family.”
He said he will be launching his own online radio show.
The star recently defended himself from claims he was a “misogynist” and criticised his treatment at the hands of the media.
He told The Sun on Sunday: “Your natural reaction is, if you’re told you’ve offended someone, you say, ‘God, I’m so sorry’. And so I went, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And that was taken as a formal apology, so the press team issued a statement. I didn’t see it.
“When I read the apology within the context of the story as it had been written, I was absolutely horrified.
“It’s been a truly awful past few months, having to keep my counsel and let the narrative that I’m some sort of weirdo run.”
