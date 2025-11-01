Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week six of BBC series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s ‘Halloween Week’ on Strictly Come Dancing and the contestants and their professional dance partners spooked the ballroom as they transformed into terrifying ghosts, ghouls and devils.

It was a week full of tens. Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope shot to the top of the leaderboard after he landed the first perfect score of the series with his Couple’s Choice dance to “Creep” by Radiohead.

“That is as good as any dance ever,” Anton Du Beke told the soap star, following the jaw-dropping performance that the panel said would go down in the show’s history.

Meanwhile, former England footballer Karen Carney lifted her first 10 for her Peaky Blinders themed Argentine Tango to “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, walking away with a total score of 38.

It was a similarly triumphant night for La Voix, who scored a huge 35 points for their Paso Doble to Beethoven’s 5th , with an eight from Craig Revel Horwood and nines from the other three judges.

At the other end of the leaderboard was Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, better known to many as Nitro from Gladiators who scored just 26 points for his American Smooth to “Mystical Magical” by Benson Boone.

Love Island star Amber Davies bounced off from being in the dreaded dance off in week five, scoring also scoring a total of 35 points for her Viennese Waltz to “I See Red” by Everybody Loves An Outlaw.

Last week saw the elimination of former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was ousted from the show after finding himself in the dance off against West End star Davies and her partner Nikita Kuzmin.

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ star Lewis Cope scored the first perfect score of the 2025 season on week six of the show ( BBC/Guy Levy )

See below the marks and total scores from week five, from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones: 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 40

Karen Carney and Carlos Gu: 9 + 10 + 9 + 10 = 38

Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin: 9 + 9 + 8 + 9 = 35

Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35

open image in gallery Former England footballer Karen Carney lifted her first 10 for her ‘Peaky Blinders’ themed Argentine Tango ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington: 7 + 8 + 8 + 8 = 31

George Clarke and Alexis Warr: 6 + 7 + 8 + 8 = 29

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon: 7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola: 6 +7 + 7 + 7 =27

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer: 6 + 7 + 6 + 7 = 26