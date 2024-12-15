Joe Sugg sends heartfelt message to his partner Dianne Buswell after Strictly triumph

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Joe Sugg has issued a heartfelt message to his long-term partner Dianne Buswell after she and Chris McCausland were crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

The YouTuber was paired with the professional dancer on Strictly in 2018, and the pair sparked a romantic connection and have been together since.

Reacting to the news that Buswell had lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night, Sugg, who placed second in the 2018 final, thanked McCausland for making Buswell’s year “so special”.

“Last night was an absolute movie,” he wrote on Sunday. “You made us laugh, you made us cry and you proved to the world that you are good enough and you can achieve anything the doubters say you can’t and more.”

“Chris, I thank you for making this year so special for Dianne and I could not be happier that you’re the partner she finally lifted the glitterball with.”

He praised his partner for being an “incredible teacher” to McCausland throughout the series.

Sugg addressed Buswell, writing: “Dot, it’s been a long winding, road full of ups and downs for seven years but you have shown pure determination and dedication and you finally got there in the best way possible and everyone has been able to see how amazing you are and what an incredible teacher you are this year.”

He continued: “You are both inspirations and have the nation’s hearts.”

Sugg and Buswell were in the final the same year as Stacey Dooley and professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who are also a couple and share a daughter together.

Speaking about when they first met, Sugg said Buswell kept things “professional” during their Strictly stint, even though he started developing feelings.

“As the weeks went on, there was definitely a feeling there,” he continued. “It was like, ‘I fancy that person, I wonder if they fancy me’. There was definitely feelings there at some point.”

open image in gallery Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg on 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2018 ( BBC/Guy Levy )

McCausland and Buswell competed against Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaz Skorjanec, and JB Gill and his pro partner Lauren Oakley in a tear-jerking grand final, which aired on Saturday night (14 December).

The pair danced three routines during the live final: a couple’s choice to “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon, a show dance to “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals and a Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

open image in gallery Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on ‘Strictly’ ( PA Media )

Once his win was announced by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, McCausland broke down in tears and hugged his partner, Buswell, who also grew emotional.

McCausland, who is Strictly’s first blind contestant and winner, dedicated his dancing journey to anybody who “got told or thought that they couldn’t do something”.