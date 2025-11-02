Strictly viewers react to Ellie Goldstein’s exit: ‘She should be proud’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing viewers have made their feelings clear after Ellie Goldstein became the fifth celebrity contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series.

The 23-year-old model departed the popular BBC reality series – along with pro partner Vito Coppola – at the end of Sunday night’s (2 November) results show, after losing a dance-off to Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon.

Goldstein, the first person with Down’s syndrome to compete in the main series of Strictly, performed a tango to Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra”, while Sopal danced a rumba to “Stay” by Shakespears Sister.

A unanimous decision among the judges saw Goldstein voted off the show, though Head Judge Shirley Ballas noted that she had been “outstanding” throughout the series.

After their elimination, Coppola told Goldstein: “Honestly, there are no words I can use to describe how proud I am of you, and you did really change my life so much. You made me such a better person. At the beginning of this year, I said to myself ‘Please, please, please can you send me a beautiful angel into my life?’ And now you [have] arrived.”

He continued: “I've never had a little sister but I always wanted one. Now, I have you and you're my little sister forever, and your big brother is always by your side.”

Ellie Goldstein and Vito Coppola on 'Strictly' ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy )

Viewers generally seemed to agree with the verdict, with many expressing sympathy for Goldstein.

“Definitely the right result in all honesty,” one person wrote. “Ellie should be so proud of all she has achieved on Strictly. She has done very well!”

“Well that was a very sweet moment. Everyone rallying around ellie after announcing she’s in the dance off. They proper care about each other,” commented another.

“Ellie’s handling this like an absolute trouper. had a moment of upset and got herself together and said ‘i’m grateful’ so proud of her,” another person wrote.

Goldstein herself spoke positively of the experience, saying: “I've enjoyed it so much! [Vito] is a kind person and all I wanted from day one. You have been so heartwarming, thank you to you.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, 8 November at 6.25pm, with the results show on Sunday, 9 November at 7.10pm.