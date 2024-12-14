Strictly Come Dancing announces winner for 2024 series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell have been crowned the winners of Strictly Come Dancing’s 2024 series.

The comedian, best known for appearing on Have I Got News For You and his titular ITV programme The Chris McCausland Show, has made Strictly history as the first blind contestant to win – and take part in – the competition.

McCausland and Buswell competed against Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, as well as JB Gill and his pro partner Lauren Oakley in a tear-jerking grand final, which aired tonight (14 December).

The stand-up comedian, 47, danced three routines during the live final: a Couple’s Choice to “Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)” by John Lennon, a show dance to “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals and a Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Once his win was announced by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, McCausland broke down in tears and hugged his partner, Buswell, who also grew emotional.

Speaking to Daly, McCausland admitted he thought he would have been the first person eliminated from the competition because he didn’t think he could dance.

“We’ve lasted and lasted and Dianne has got so much out of me. She deserves this so much. Every day she’s just positivity and belief and she’s just one of the easiest people to be funny with than I’ve ever met.”

He then joked: “Unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

open image in gallery Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell in the ‘Strictly’ final ( BBC )

McCausland dedicated his dance to anybody who “got told or thought that they couldn’t do something”.

“It shows that with opportunity, support and determination, that anything can happen,” he said.

Buswell, who was also overcome with emotion, replied: “This is not for me, this is me and you, Chris. We did this together. This is for both of us, we worked together. And we did it!”

open image in gallery Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell in the ‘Strictly’ final ( BBC/Guy Levy )

McCausland is the first blind contestant to ever compete in the competition, and before he began training, he admitted he and Buswell were “winging it” as they adapted teaching methods and training styles for McCausland.

The comedian lost his sight when he was 22 due to a hereditary condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

While appearing on Scared of the Dark, he spoke openly about his experience of going blind, saying that “when it started happening it was scary and embarrassing”.

open image in gallery The moment Chris and Dianne lifted the glitterball trophy ( BBC/Guy Levy )

He added: “I got myself into bad situations because I didn’t want to ask for help. I will never be on a level playing field with everyone else.”

McCausland, who is married and has a 11-year-old daughter, explained that he can “still see light and space” and has “an awareness of the space around me, not in terms of objects and things, but in terms of the room and whether there might be something in front of me.”

In week one of the competition, the comedian admitted his Buswell had kicked him in the face during rehearsal, adding they were figuring it out as they went along.

Ahead of his Strictly appearance, he said he did not want to “bang viewers over the head” with his blindness, stating: “It’s great that there’s people coming through who are able to represent disability while also having the experience to do the job properly. There’s no point fast-tracking performers on to TV before they’re ready.”

open image in gallery Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

“My attitude has always been to represent by not banging you over the head,” he told The Independent in September. “I think the best way to represent a disability is to make people forget about it whenever possible. It’s always part of you.”

“But if you can do a show where, say, 80 per cent of it isn’t about being blind, that makes it more impactful and funnier when you do talk about it. I believe in representation within the mainstream.”

Catch up on everything that happened in the live final here.