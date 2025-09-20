Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For all the cheerful smiles and dazzling routines, Strictly Come Dancing’s wholesome brand has been threatened by a string of allegations associated with the show in recent years.

The series is returning for its 21st season on 20 September, but already the BBC flagship programme has faced criticism over the casting of Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, who has proved controversial after he attended a Cotswolds barbecue with US Vice President JD Vance. During the same period, Skinner was pictured wearing a Maga (Make America Great Again) cap.

He has also faced criticism for social media posts in which he stated it is not far-right to be “flying your flag and loving your country”. He said that London was no longer safe, adding that it had become hostile and tense.

In response to the backlash, Skinner said on X/Twitter that he has “become a target” and was being portrayed as “public enemy number one”. Skinner said that he doesn’t regret meeting Vance, saying: “I am a normal bloke and it was an amazing opportunity.”

The social media star added that he had been branded controversial, but “all I do is share videos of me having a roast dinner, and do a morning video to say, ‘Have a good day’”.

While Strictly’s image had largely remained untarnished since it began in 2005, the 2023 season ushered in an unprecedented wave of scandals that have shaped the show for good. Find out about all of the controversies the series has faced, below...

Giovanni Pernice dropped after Amanda Abbington made allegations against him

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Giovanni Pernice ( BBC )

Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who stepped away from the 2023 competition after just a few weeks, accused her professional partner Giovanni Pernice of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying”. Pernice, who vehemently denied the allegations, was axed from the cast in June 2024 and has since been replaced.

Following months of investigation, the BBC confirmed that they had upheld complaints relating to verbal bullying and harassment, but concluded that Pernice had not been physically aggressive.

The BBC also issued an apology to Abbington, and acknowledged that coming forward “would not have been an easy thing to do”. The actor said that she felt the verdict was a “vindication”, while Pernice’s spokesperson said the dancer was pleased that the report had not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour by him.

Graziano Di Prima dropped after Zara McDermott’s allegations

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima and Zara McDermott on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

Weeks after Pernice’s departure, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the show after his alleged mistreatment of his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, in 2023.

Di Prima’s spokesperson confirmed the star had kicked McDermott once during rehearsals, which led to his removal from the show.

The dancer apologised for the events that led to his departure and said that his “intense passion and determination to win” may have affected his training regime.

McDermott said in a statement that she had wrestled with the fear of public backlash and victim-shaming through making her claims public. She added that watching back videos of incidents in the training room was “incredibly distressing”.

She wrote: “So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamed of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents, which are incredibly distressing to watch.”

Former celebrity contestants open up about training environment on show

open image in gallery Will Bayley partnered with Janette Manrara on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2019 ( BBC )

After allegations about the show emerged in 2024, Paralympian Will Bayley, who appeared on the 2019 series, claimed rehearsals left him with a horrific injury he would “never get over”. Bayley said the injury, which occurred when his partner Janette Manrara made him redo a jump after a failed attempt, resulted in excruciating pain he will continue to live with. He had been forced to withdraw from the competition just six weeks in due to tearing his ligaments in one knee.

The athlete said he did not have an issue with Manrara, but attributed the blame to the pressure the show’s producers put on the professionals.

A spokesperson for Manrara said at the time: “Her celebrity partner’s safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will.”

Around the same time, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore also claimed she was “gaslit” when she first raised complaints about the behaviour of Pernice during her time on the show in 2016. She said what happened to her inside the rehearsal rooms “was wrong” and that she hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else again.

Ahead of the 2024 show, Strictly implemented new rules in an effort to prevent further issues, including adopting chaperones during training sessions. Welfare producers were also added to the team, and training was provided for dancers, the production team and crew.

Wynne Evans dropped from live tour after inappropriate remark

open image in gallery Wynne Evans and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live tour launch ( BBC )

Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans, best known for being the face of the Go Compare insurance adverts, was the subject of controversy during his time on Strictly in 2024, and his participation in the subsequent live tour.

In October 2024, a clip from a live show depicted Evans placing his hand slowly across the stomach of his professional partner, Katya Jones. The dancer quickly removed his hand and placed it on her hip instead. In another moment seen on camera, Jones refused to give Evans a high five while standing behind the show’s co-host Claudia Winkleman, leading fans to believe the dance couple were feuding. Responding to the online chatter, the pair said in a statement that the interactions were part of a “silly inside joke”.

Evans criticised what he said were “lies” reported by the media, stating on his BBC Radio Wales Breakfast show: “I’m still astounded that people are allowed to write any, for want of a better word, lies that they want. I’m disappointed that I’ve seen that side of life.”

He continued: “The Strictly family are perfect in every way. The press are a different kettle of fish.” Evans said the joke “was sadly misinterpreted”, and added: “I think just as we have to believe people when something really has gone wrong, we have to believe people when they say it was a joke.”

In January this year, Evans apologised after he made an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark after he suggested a group sex session with It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick during a photo call for the Strictly live tour launch. Later that month, Evans was dropped from the tour.

Another video emerged showing Borthwick joking backstage about a sex toy that Evans had reportedly sent him in the post. According to The Sun, Borthwick shared the clip to the Strictly celebrities’ WhatsApp group, which made its way to BBC bosses, who were left “horrified and shocked”.

The footage, which has been censored, showed Borthwick holding up a blurred object to the camera, saying, “Look at what he bought me,” sighing and gesturing to Evans, who was on the other side of the room having a costume fitting. At the time of the incident, Borthwick’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

The BBC announced in May that Evans would not be returning to his mid-morning show on BBC Radio Wales.

While announcing the BBC had dropped him, Evans thanked his fans for their support, stating on Instagram: “These past few months, your love has been the light in my darkest days. Every message, every word of encouragement, every moment you stood by me has carried me through more than you could ever know.

“And because you’ve given me so much, I need to tell you this. It breaks my heart to say the BBC has decided not to renew my contract. That show wasn’t just work – it was home. It was us.”

BBC investigates two participants for alleged drug use

In August, it was reported that the BBC was investigating two unnamed Strictly stars for alleged drug use during their time on the show. The allegations were first made to the BBC in March of this year by a legal team at the firm Russells, acting on behalf of a former celebrity contestant.

According to The Sun, the BBC has hired law firm Pinsent Masons to lead the investigation. The results of the investigation have not yet been released.

Jamie Borthwick suspended from BBC after allegedly using ableist slur

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick appeared on ‘Strictly’ in 2024 ( BBC )

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, who competed in the 2024 Strictly series and took part in the live tour, was suspended from the BBC after he was accused of using an offensive term towards people with disabilities during his time on the dancing show.

A video emerged of the actor, who played Jay Brown on the soap since 2006, using the offensive term to describe the people of Blackpool, the town where the show was being filmed.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “This language is entirely unacceptable and in no way reflects the values or standards we hold and expect at the BBC. We have robust processes in place for this.”

Borthwick apologised for using the term, saying: “It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did.”

In September, it was announced that Borthwick would not be returning to EastEnders after 19 years on the BBC programme.

Former Strictly star arrested on suspicion of rape

A former Strictly star, an unnamed male in his thirties, was reported on 25 August to be arrested on suspicion of rape.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Independent: “On Friday, 22 August officers arrested a man in his thirties in east London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

“This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary and while the investigation is in its early stages we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us quoting 8479/22AUG.”

The case is not believed to be related to the 2025 series of Strictly, airing from 20 September.

The BBC told The Independent: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”