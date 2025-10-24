Strictly Come Dancing odds: Who will replace Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly have announced they will leave the show after the current series – and the bookies are already sharing predictions about the most likely contenders to replace them.

Daly, 56, has hosted the show for 21 years, while Winkleman, 53, joined as co-presenter on the main show in 2014, having previously hosted the Sunday night results show.

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” the pair said in a statement. “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.

“We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.”

Here are all of the broadcasting stars bookmakers think could replace the duo on the BBC dance competition for the next series.

Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball is the 2-1 favourite to be booked to present the show. Ball previously hosted the show’s companion programme It Takes Two from 2011 to 2021, as well as fronting the live tours in 2011 and 2015.

“Zoe Ball is no stranger to the Strictly family, and we make the former It Takes Two host the favourite to replace Tess Daly next year,” said Coral’s John Hill. Meanwhile, Ladbrokes puts the star at 4-1.

Ball stepped down from her Radio 2 Breakfast Show slot after six years in 2024, and currently presents Saturday lunchtimes on the same channel.

open image in gallery Bookies have named Zoe Ball as frontrunner to become the next ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ host ( Getty )

Janette Manrara and Fleur East

The current It Takes Two presenters Janette Manrara, who was a Strictly pro dancer from 2013 to 2021, and Fleur East, who competed on the second series of The X Factor, are backed with 3-1 and 4-1 odds respectively.

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes puts the Strictly duo at 3-1 and 2-1 each to take over fronting the show.

open image in gallery ‘It Takes Two’ co-hosts Fleur East and Janette Manrara are in the running ( BBC )

Rylan Clark

Former season nine X Factor contestant and broadcaster Rylan Clark, who also hosted It Takes Two from 2019 to 2022, is 5-1, with Coral saying they have seen some “early support” for the star to become a Strictly host.

As well as It Takes Two, Clark fronted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from 2013 to 2018, and regularly appears on This Morning to cover for the permanent hosts.

open image in gallery Rylan Clark has also been named as a potential host ( Getty )

Stacey Dooley

Journalist Stacey Dooley, who won the 2018 Strictly series alongside her now-husband Kevin Clifton, has been pinpointed by Ladbrokes as a potential star to take over fronting the show, with 4-1 odds.

Dooley rose to fame as a participant in the 2008 documentary series Blood, Sweat and T-shirts. She went on to front numerous documentaries, including Face to Face with Isis and Migrant Kids in Crisis.

open image in gallery Former ‘Strictly’ winner Stacey Dooley is another favourite for the role ( BBC )

Roman Kemp

Ladbrokes has named Capital FM breakfast host and The One Show presenter Roman Kemp as the early favourite to take over fronting Strictly, with 6/4 odds.

The son of Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, the 32-year-old joined Capital Radio in 2014 and gained further recognition with an appearance on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2019.

open image in gallery Radio host Roman Kemp has also been named as a potential replacement ( BBC )

