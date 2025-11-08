Strictly Come Dancing live: Lewis Cope and Katya Jones return for week seven after perfect score
Balvinder Sopal is performing her Couple’s Choice having survived the dance-off once again on Sunday
Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens tonight and with nine couples left, the competition is heating up.
Last week’s Halloween special saw Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope and his professional partner Katya Jones land the first perfect score of the series after their Couple’s Choice to a big band-style version of Radiohead’s “Creep”. As well as awarding the pair the highest score possible, the judges said the ambitious and perfectly-executed routine would go down in Strictly history.
Tonight, Cope and Jones are looking to continue their winning streak with a cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez. Also on the agenda is a tango from Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington – set to Taylor Swift’s “Fate of Ophelia” – while Karen Carney and Carlos Gu are taking on the Charleston.
Balvinder Sopal, who survived her third dance-off last weekend, will be bouncing back with her Couple’s Choice to “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh. The judges chose to save the EastEnders star in Sunday night’s episode, sending Ellie Goldstein out of the competition.
Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One at 6.25pm.
Follow all of the updates ahead of tonight’s show below…
All the week seven songs and dances
There are nine couples performing in tonight’s show, and the routines will include a Couple’s Choice, a Charleston and a tango to a Taylor Swift track.
Here’s what we have to look forward to...
- Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe - Paso Doble to “Amparito Roca” by Jamie Texidor
- Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon - Couple's Choice to “Sapphire” by Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh
- George Clarke and Alexis Warr - Viennese Waltz to “Somebody” to Love by Queen
- Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Karen Hauer - Samba to “Samba” by Gloria Estefan
- Karen Carney and Carlos Gu - Charleston to “Upside Down” / “Think” by Diana Ross / Aretha Franklin
- La Voix and Aljaž Škorjanec - Foxtrot to “Make Your Own Kind of Music” by Cass Elliot
- Lewis Cope and Katya Jones - Cha Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez
- Vicky Pattison and Kai Widdrington - Tango to “The Fate of Ophelia” by Taylor Swift
- Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin - Salsa to “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments