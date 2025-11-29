Strictly 2025 leaderboard: Scores from week 10 of the competition
Which couples will end up securing a spot in the quarter finals?
The latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing saw the remaining contestants vying for a spot in the quarter finals – and taking part in the show’s first ever Instant Dance competition.
After last week’s dance-off and elimination were cancelled due to La Voix’s early departure from the competition, last week’s scores were rolled over.
Plus, the celebrities and their professional partners also had the chance to pick up some extra points in the Instant Dance challenge, meaning that tonight’s scores were much higher (and more complicated) than usual.
Top of tonight’s leaderboard were Lewis Cope and Katya Jones, the Instant Dance champions, who received 36 points for their skillful rumba to “Falling” by Harry Styles, giving them 82 in total.
This was not the highest score of the night – that honour was shared by Karen Carney and Carlos Gu and Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, who both achieved a perfect score of 40 – but Cope and Jones’ top score from last week, combined with their extra points from Instant Dance, put them in first place.
Carney and Gu and Davies and Kuzmin were just below them, with 80 points.
George Clarke and Alexis Warr received 34 points for their quickstep to “I Get a Kick Out of You”; combined with their 39 points from last week and a few extra points from the Instant Dance challenge, they now have a score of 75.
Towards the bottom end of the leaderboard, Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon earned 28 points from the judges tonight.
However, they were praised for their Instant Dance routine, coming in second place in the challenge, and ended up with a total score of 66.
Alex Kingston and Johannes Radebe ended up at the bottom with 61, after earning just 23 points for their Cha Cha.
During tomorrow’s results show, two couples will end up in the dreaded dance-off, with the judges then tasked with deciding which of them must leave the competition ahead of next week’s quarter finals.
These are the total scores as they currently stand…
Lewis and Katya
Week 9: 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 40
Week 10: 9 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 36
Instant Dance: 6
Total: 82
Karen and Carlos
Week 9: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39
Week 10: 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 40
Instant Dance: 1
Total: 80
Amber and Nikita
Week 9: 9 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 36
Week 10: 10 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 40
Instant Dance: 4
Total: 80
George and Alexis
Week 9: 9 + 10 + 10 + 10 = 39
Week 10: 8 + 8 + 9 + 9 = 34
Instant Dance: 2
Total: 75
Balvinder and Julian
Week 9: 8 + 8 + 8 + 9 = 33
Week 10: 7 + 7 + 7 + 7 = 28
Instant Dance: 5
Total: 66
Alex and Johannes
Week 9: 8 + 9 + 9 + 9 = 35
Week 10: 4 + 6 + 6 + 7 = 23
Instant Dance: 3
Total: 61
