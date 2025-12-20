Strictly Come Dancing final live: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman to host last show as finalists compete for glitterball trophy
Expect plenty of tears in the farewell finale as Karen Carney, Amber Davies and George Clarke take on three dances each
After three months of shimmering dance routines, plenty of injuries and many tears, the Strictly Come Dancing grand final is here.
Emotions will be high during tonight’s episode, as the show’s legendary hosting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman deliver their final live show before stepping down, while celebrities Karen Carney, Amber Davies and George Clarke compete for the Glitterball trophy.
Each couple will dance three times, including a Showdance, as well as revisiting their favourite routine from the series and a judges’ pick.
The audience’s votes alone will decide who walks away as champions, as the judges’ scores are purely for guidance.
The final will also include the reunion of the 2025 celebrity cast for a group routine, including Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Chris Robshaw and Vicky Pattison.
But one contestant will be absent tonight: controversial Apprentice star Thomas Skinner will not make an appearance after he alleged that the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show. Skinner has said he is seeking legal advice.
Presenters Daly and Winkleman announced in autumn that they were leaving the programme because it “feels like the right time”.
Can you believe the final is here?
It’s a bittersweet feeling today as we witness Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman deliver their final victory lap as our Strictly hosts.
Who could ever match up? Below, we look at some potential replacements.
Who are the rumoured names to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly?
What time is tonight's final?
The grand finale will kick off on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm. Get your dancing shoes (and popcorn) ready.
Thomas Skinner speaks out about Strictly ‘legal claim’ in extraordinary post
Earlier this afternoon, controversial former contestant Thomas Skinner said he would not be appearing in the celebrities’ group number tonight, claiming the BBC rigged his voting figures on the show and announced he is seeking “legal advice”.
Who do you think will be tonight's winner?
Take a look back at our finalists’ Strictly journeys over the past three months.
Let us know in the comments who you think will win. My guess is that Karen has it in the bag!
Strictly has its 2025 finalists – but who will win the Glitterball trophy?
Tess Daly has given a glimpse into how the BBC team are celebrating her
Posting on her Instagram Stories this morning, Daly shared a photo of her dressing room, which had been decorated with balloons and photos by the Strictly team, alongside the words: “Grateful for the best team on the last day it’s the FINAL!”
