Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden to miss Saturday’s show after falling ill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden won’t feature on Saturday night’s show after falling ill backstage during filming on the weekend.

Fellow pro dancer Lauren Oakley will instead partner JB Gill, star from boy band JLS and television presenter, for the “couple’s choice” dance in Saturday’s instalment of Strictly.

An ambulance was summoned to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on Saturday after Dowden, 34, fell ill backstage during the show and was taken to hospital. A spokesperson for the dancer later said that the ambulance was “just a precaution”.

open image in gallery JB Gill and Dowden performed a foxtrot to Toploader’s ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ on Saturday ( BBC/Guy Levy )

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing added: “Amy Dowden MBE is doing much better and the Strictly family send her love and wish her well.

"She is delighted that fellow professional dancer, Lauren Oakley, is able to step in for rehearsals and to perform in Saturday’s show for JB Gill’s couple’s choice dance. We are all hopeful that Amy will be back to dance with JB next week."

Strictly bosses previously announced that Oakley would train with Gill on Monday, but have now confirmed that the pair will stay together for the rest of the week, including for the performance on Saturday and the results show on Sunday.

After passing through Sunday night’s results show, Gill wrote on Instagram: “On behalf of both Amy Dowden and I, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone for voting for us and wishing us well.

“We absolutely loved our performance on Saturday night and are so grateful to be through to another week on Strictly. Thank you, thank you, thank you for your support.”

open image in gallery The pair made it to next Saturday - but Dowden won’t feature due to the illness ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Oakley, who came eighth when partnered with Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the show’s previous season, did not have a partner this year. She joined the show in 2022.

Gill and Dowden performed a foxtrot to ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ by Toploader on Saturday, scoring 32 before the professional dancer fell ill backstage. She did not attend the results show on Sunday.

Dowden had returned to the line-up this year after missing the 2023 series when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023 aged just 32, after finding a lump on her breast the day before going on her honeymoon.

She began chemotherapy later that year when she was diagnosed with another type of cancer. Despite medical concerns following a check-up early this year, Dowden was given the all-clear by doctors.

Dowden also has Crohn’s disease, a lifelong gut disease which causes chronic bowel inflammation.