Strictly star Thomas Skinner won’t return for 2025 final
Controversial contestant won’t be in attendance on Saturday night
Thomas Skinner won’t be returning for the Strictly Come Dancing final following his controversial stint on the show.
The former Apprentice contestant was the first celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s edition of the BBC dancing competition and has since expressed regret about taking part.
For the final, every celebrity from the series returns to perform again before the winner is crowned, but, according to The Mirror, Skinner has a prior commitment that’s stopping him from attending. Amy Dowden, the professional dancer he was paired with, will be there.
The news comes after a video showed a number of this year’s eliminated celebrities, including Lewis Cope, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Chris Robshaw, reuniting in rehearsals ahead of the final on Saturday (20 December).
Amber Davies, Karen Carney and George Clarke are all competing for the Glitterball trophy.
Weeks after leaving the show, Skinner admitted he “never fitted the bill” and said his appearance caused him “nothing but agg”, stating: “I wish I [had] never done Strictly.”
In September, the online star said he had received death threats after he met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks.
He has also drawn strong criticism for X posts in which he said it is “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country”, and complained “it ain’t safe out there any more” in London, saying the city is “hostile” and “tense”.
Shortly after joining Strictly, the 34-year-old admitted to cheating on his wife just weeks after their wedding in an interview with The Sun on Sunday. He previously apologised for picking up a journalist’s phone and walking out of a Strictly press event midway through.
Dowden, who recently underwent a second mastectomy, supported Skinner amid mounting backlash, telling hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman: “We’ve laughed so much. We've worked so hard and a glitterball would have been amazing, but what I've learnt in the last few years is happiness, health and being alive is more important than anything.”
Dowden was diagnosed with cancer in 2023 and last year said that, despite having no evidence of cancer in her system, she wouldn’t get the all-clear for five years.
The dancer underwent the second mastectomy on the advice of her medical team and, after the operation, she said she was “feeling really well” and that her “recovery is all going to plan”.
