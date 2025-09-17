Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anton Du Beke has called upon Strictly Come Dancing producers to overhaul the BBC show’s controversial voting format.

This year, the series, which starts on Saturday (20 September), will put an end to phone line votes and will instead offer viewers a brief chance to vote for their preferred contestant online.

However, judge Du Beke has called this a shame as many viewers might not be able to watch the show live due to having alternative plans, meaning they will lose the chance to save their favourite.

Du Beke suggested that fans should have the chance to vote all week long, considering many stream episodes on iPlayer after it has been aired live on BBC One.

“I remember when we started the show you could vote all week,” he told The Mirror. “So for 13 weeks it was open for the whole week.

“Now you have a little window and I think that is a shame because some people can’t watch it on a Saturday night. They might be working or may go out.”

He said: “I would like people to be able to vote during the week as everyone is invested, even if they watch it on catch-up, so give them the opportunity to vote.”

open image in gallery Annton Du Beke is calling for a change in ‘Strictly’s voting format ( BBC )

Celebrity contestants, including Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston and YouTube star George Clarke, will be paired up with their professional dance partners during the launch episode on Saturday.

They will also show off their moves in a group dance ahead of their first official routine.

Saturday live shows will kick off a week later and the first Sunday results programme will air on Sunday, 5 October, where the first celebrity to leave the show will be announced.

The BBC has also revealed that the Strictly Come Dancing final will take place days before Christmas on Saturday 20 December.

Other stars set to appear on the show include Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, rugby player Chris Robshaw and Dutch footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

open image in gallery All the stars taking part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ this year ( BBC )

One 2025 celebrity who has sparked online backlash ahead of the new series is former The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner, who recently met US vice president JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks.

The social media personality befriended US President Donald Trump’s number two on X/Twitter after claiming he had received “death threats” following a series of posts about the state of the UK.

Skinner said on social media that it’s “not far-right” to be “flying your flag and loving your country” and complained “it ain’t safe out there anymore” in London, claiming the city is “hostile” and “tense”.

The Independent’s Rachel McGrath wrote that Skinner’s casting “doesn’t feel right” and questioned the BBC’s decision to “intentionally sign someone so divisive”.