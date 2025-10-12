Strictly fans left furious after surprise star ends up in dance off: ‘Completely undeserved’
Viewers have branded result ‘shocking’
Strictly Come Dancing fans were left in disbelief after Balvinder Sopal found herself in the dreaded dance off.
On Sunday’s results show (12 October), the EastEnders star received the least number of votes alongside entertainment reporter Ross King.
While King became the second contestant to be eliminated from the 2025 series, viewers couldn’t help but share their surprise at Sopal and her professional partner Julian Caillon’s presence in the bottom two.
The night before, Sopal received 26 points for her Foxtrot to “The Way You Look Tonight”, which placed her higher than King, rugby player Chris Robshaw, TV personality Vicky Pattison, former footballer Karen Carney, model Ellie Goldstein.
However, it wss Sopal who had to perform again – something her supporters have lamented online.
“She deserves so much better,” one furious viewer wrote, with another adding: “Bal did not deserve to be in the dance off, it’s ridiculous.”
An additional fan chimed in on X/Twitter: “Woah shocking Balvinder is in the bottom two!!” with another branding it “completely undeserved”.
Sopal’s presence in the dance off was even more surprising considering Robshaw landed in the bottom two the week before. He was saved by the judges with former Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner becoming the first star to be eliminated from this year’s show.
The actor has played EastEnders character Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) since 2019. Meanwhile, Caillon, a ballroom TV star from Australia, is a new recruit for the 2025 series.
Lewis Cope and his partner Katya Jones were awarded the first 10 of the series by judge Motsi Mabuse after closing this week’s show with their Paso Doble to “The Plaza of Execution” from The Mask of Zorro.
The high score came after Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin were awarded the first nines of the season, having opened the episode with their American smooth to “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” from The Sound of Music.
One celebrity wasn’t able to take part in Saturday’s live show. Neighbours star Stefan Dennis was unwell and advised to rest by doctors, meaning viewers missed out on his Waltz to “It Is You (I Have Loved)” from Shrek. He and partner Dianne Buswell have automatically made it through to the next stage of the competition.
