Stranger Things fans are all asking the same question after latest episodes
Second part of the series’ final season is now streaming ahead of the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve finale
As Stranger Things nears its series finale, fans all seem to be asking the same question.
*Spoilers for ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 follow*
After the second part of the hit Netflix series’ final season dropped Christmas Day ahead of the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve finale, viewers have taken to X to voice their disappointment over the lack of major developments, with many wondering why none of the major characters were killed off.
“Not like i desire anyone to die but why is no one dying in Stranger Things,” one fan wrote while another agreed, “not one single main character has died since season 1. where's the stakes?!?!?!?”
“Im so scared for the last episode of Stranger Things. NO ONE HAS DIED YET WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN,” someone else wondered.
“Stranger things 5 volume 2 was a massacre… not that anyone died because god forbid there’s any stakes in this show it was just written horribly,” another lamented while another said, “Vol 2 of Stranger Things S5 was decent but I’m starting to really dislike the constant expository dialogue. Also, no one died which was especially disappointing. The finale better be great because if it isn’t and no major character bites the dust, I will lose it.”
The show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer said they’re not trying to finish the series with a massive overhaul of characters the way other shows have.
“It’s not Game of Thrones. We’re not in Westeros. I love Game of Thrones, but it’s just a very different type of show than that,” Matt told The Hollywood Reporter.
“There’s not going to be a Red Wedding situation. I think some things happen in the finale that are very surprising, but we’re not trying to shock or upset anyone,” he continued. “I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there’s something inevitable about what happens, and that it doesn’t feel painful but feels satisfying.”
The brothers also addressed the rumors that Steve (Joe Keery) is going to die during the finale after a bit of dialogue released in the season’s trailer indicated that possibility.
“As for Steve’s fate. I don’t know. I can’t say. It would be the next logical step. He keeps getting beaten up more and more. The only way we could take it further is death,” Matt told the publication.
Ross added: “We feel really happy with how the show ended up.”
The first two segments of Stranger Things’s final season are streaming on Netflix, with its super-sized finale arriving on the streamer and at select movie theaters around the country December 31.
