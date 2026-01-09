Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maya Hawke has revealed that she unintentionally caused a Stranger Things fan to lose a “lot of money” after they bet on who they thought would die in the show’s finale, using the actor’s “obscure hints.”

The 27-year-old star, who portrayed Robin Buckley on the final two seasons of the hit Netflix series, recounted the unfortunate event on Thursday’s segment of The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Somebody came up to me and asks me — I just heard this today — who was gonna die,” Hawke explained. “And I didn’t tell them, but I gave them some obscure hints, and they took my obscure hints and they placed a bet with a lot of money on my hints and they lost it all.”

Baffled, host Fallon replied: “That’s a tough lesson to learn.” Hawke implored, “This is not how we should be running our economy, predicting random events on television shows!”

*Warning — Stranger Things series finale spoilers to follow*

open image in gallery Maya Hawke said 'Stranger Things' fan lost a lot of money betting on finale death using her 'obscure hints' ( The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube )

open image in gallery Hawke’s ‘Stranger Things’ character Robin survives season five ( Netflix )

“But we’re happy that Robin survived,” Fallon enthused. Hawke agreed, adding that “it meant so much” to have her character be a part of the big finale in such an important way.

In the two-hour-plus climactic series finale, Robin supports Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) as he comes to terms with his sexuality, a crucial step in helping him fully harness his supernatural abilities to ultimately defeat the villainous Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) alongside Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Despite widespread fan theories about who would die, the final episode saw the deaths of Eleven, her friend Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), and Vecna.

open image in gallery Millie Bobby Brown’s fate in ‘Stranger Things’ is intentionally left up to interpretation ( Netflix )

After Joyce (Winona Ryder) cuts off Vecna’s head, Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) rig bombs on the interdimensional bridge to the Upside Down, with Eleven seemingly staying behind in the nether world to sacrifice herself.

Eleven’s ending, although ambiguous, was perhaps the most surprising. In one of the final scenes of the show, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) claims that Eleven had actually faked her own death and had managed to make it out of the Upside Down. As he speaks, we see an older Eleven wandering through a faraway place, before reaching a town.

Series co-creator Ross Duffer cryptically addressed Eleven’s fate with Netflix’s Tudum, saying: “She lives on in their hearts, whether that’s real or not.

“The fact that they’re believing in it, we just thought it was such a better way to end the story and a better way to represent the closure of this journey and their journey from children to adults,” he explained.